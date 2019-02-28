NORTH BEND — Dayton’s boys are headed back to the semifinals in the Class 3A state basketball tournament after beating Clatskanie 52-35 on Thursday at North Bend High School.
The Pirates, who lost to De La Salle North Catholic in the championship game last winter, pulled away from the Tigers in the second half to advance as Braeden Nowlin had 14 points and Lukas Findley and Jaysen Howard added 13 each.
Cooper Blodgett had 12 points for Clatskanie, which is in the tournament for the first time in a quarter century.
Dayton plays the winner of the late game between Santiam Christian and Amity at 1:45 p.m. at Marshfield High School. Clatskanie meets the loser at 9:45 a.m.