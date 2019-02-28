NORTH BEND — Braeden Nowlin’s assessment of Dayton’s quarterfinal game against Clatskanie at the Class 3A boys state tournament Friday was simple.
“It was a pretty ugly game,” Nowlin said. “It doesn’t have to be pretty. You just have to win.”
Dayton did that, pulling away from the Tigers in the second half for a 52-35 victory that puts them back in the semifinals.
Clatskanie, in the tournament for the first time in 35 years, stuck with the Pirates for a half, trailing just 19-18 at the break. But Dayton got its running game going in the third quarter, scoring 17 points and surging ahead.
“We picked up the pace,” said Lucas Findley.
That’s when Dayton is at its best.
“We weren’t getting out in the lanes and running,” Nowlin said, explaining that when Dayton does that, “We’re not thinking about it. We’re just playing.”
Nowlin finished with five assists and Findley four as Amity got its offense into gear.
Nowlin also had a team-best 14 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Findley and Jaysen Howard had 13 each.
Cooper Blodgett led Clatskanie with 12 points.
“We came out hard in the first half,” Blodgett said. “We couldn’t get things going in the second half.”
Blodgett gave Clatskanie its last lead with a bucket on the opening possession of the third quarter, but then Dayton got going, with a 12-2 run that included two 3-pointers by Nowlin and a three-point play by Howard. The lead grew to 11 by the end of the third quarter and never got back to single digits.
Nowlin said Dayton will need to play a lot better in the semifinals Friday when the Pirates face Amity at 1:45 p.m. at Marshfield.
“We need to rebound and take good shots and come out with more energy,” he said.
Clatskanie, meanwhile, will try to bounce back in the consolation bracket, where they will meet Santiam Christian at 9:45 a.m. at Marshfield.
“We’re not done,” Blodgett said. “We’ve got tomorrow. Hopefully we can get it going and still be going on Saturday.”
Clatskanie coach Deshaun Combs said Dayton’s tournament experience made a difference. The Pirates are tournament regulars.
“They know how to be calm,” he said. “That’s the difference.
“We want to win so bad that we forget what we need to do.”
Now with a game under their belt, Combs hopes his players will be more relaxed Friday.
“I’m not going to hang my head on this,” he said. “We played hard. We battled. We competed.
“We forgot some of the things we need to do. We’ll learn from them. Hopefully, tomorrow we’ll come out and play basketball. We can roll over and quit or we can make some noise and see if we can make it to Saturday.”