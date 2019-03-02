COOS BAY — Dayton captured third place in the Class 3A boys state tournament Saturday by beating Pleasant Hill 53-44.
The Pirates bounced back after being outscored 12-4 in the second quarter, opening the second half on a 12-5 run to take a nine-point lead on Braeden Nowlin’s 3-pointer five minutes into the third quarter. The lead was at least four the rest of the way.
Nowlin had 19 points and five assists for the Pirates and Justin Morales had 11 points and eight rebounds.
Stephen Parementer had a game-high 20 points for the Billies and Logan Pruitt added 12 points and 12 rebounds. The Billies finished fifth.