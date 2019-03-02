COOS BAY — Dayton boys basketball coach Ron Hop figured he would know real quick how his team would respond to Friday’s heartbreaking loss to rival Amity in the Class 3A basketball semifinals.
The answer: Just fine.
The Pirates used a 15-0 run bridging the first two quarters to build a 14-point lead, then weathered a poor second quarter to beat Pleasant Hill 53-44 in the third-place game Saturday at Marshfield High School.
Braeden Nowlin said the Pirates were disappointed to not be in Saturday night’s championship game, but embraced the chance to play again Saturday.
“We love playing with each other and it was the last game to play with our brothers,” Nowlin said after scoring a team-high 19 points and dishing out five assists in the win.
Right from the start, the Pirates played better than in their loss to Amity.
“I thought we did a really good job of being in a rhythm on offense today,” Hop said. “I thought our passing was better. When we pass the ball, we’re really, really good.”
He said the Pirates were stagnant on offense far too often Friday.
Dayton had just one poor stretch Saturday.
When Nowlin hit a 3-pointer early in the second quarter, Dayton led 18-4. But the Pirates didn’t score again in the second quarter and Pleasant Hill finished on a 12-0 run, pulling within 18-16.
But Dayton got going again in the third, when Lukas Findley hit an opening 3-pointer, Payton Garrison added two hoops inside, Jaysen Howard scored a hoop and Nowlin hit a 3-pointer.
“I thought Braeden did a good job of passing the ball in the third quarter, getting guys involved,” Hop said.
Pleasant Hill’s Stephen Parmenter kept his team in contact with a 3-pointer and a variety of other hoops, but the Billies never could get closer than four down the rest of the way.
Parmenter finished with a game-high 20 points and Logan Pruitt had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Max Smith, who was lights-out earlier in the tournament, had just five points, and three of those were on a late 3-pointer, as the Pirates did a good job containing him and, for the most part, the athletic Pruitt.
“I thought our defense was really good,” Hop said. “We played really good defense the whole tournament.”
Despite the loss, Parmenter said he was proud of his teammates.
“I thought we played pretty hard,” he said. “Dayton is really good. I thought we battled them well.”
The Billies, who won the Mountain Valley Conference, were in the tournament for the first time in more than a decade.
“We’re happy to be here,” Parmenter said. “We’ve got a great community that backs us up. Hopefully they can come back.”
The Billies return all but four players.
Dayton, meanwhile, also returns most of its lineup, though starters Parmenter, Findley and Howard are seniors.
Nowlin said the Pirates had plenty to play for Saturday.
“Ending your career with a win is always nice,” he said, adding that the Pirates shouldn’t take their nearly annual trips to the final four, including all four years for the current seniors, for granted.
“You can leave a loss feeling bad for yourself,” he said. “Don’t feel bad four yourself. You’re lucky to be in this position.”
Hop said he was proud of his team for coming back strong Saturday after Friday’s deflating loss. It’s the fourth time one of his teams has played in the third-place game, and the third time they have bounced back to win.
“Either you can hang your head or you can come back and battle,” he said. “This is important, not only for today. It’s important for us moving forward in our program.”
Pleasant Hill brought home the fifth-place trophy, its best finish since taking third in both 2000 and 2001.