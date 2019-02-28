PENDLETON — Coquille’s girls passed their first test at the Class 2A state tournament in Pendleton when the pulled away in the second half to beat Grant Union 54-36 on Thursday.
The Red Devils earned a second shot at top-ranked Kennedy, the only team to beat them, in Friday’s semifinals. The Trojans topped Central Linn 39-31 in another quarterfinal game Thursday.
On the other side, Enterprise and Heppner, both from the Blue Mountain Conference like Grant Union and Union, the team Coquille beat to get to Pendleton, won their games. Enterprise, the No. 10 seed, beat Vernonia 37-31. Heppner, seeded sixth, upset No. 3 Oakland 44-39.
The Red Devils led Grant Union by three points both at the end of the first quarter and at halftime, but blew the game open early in the third quarter with a 13-0 run that started with a pair of jumpers by Morgan Baird and also included a layup by Abbey Dieu, a jumper by Halle Layton, a free throw by Layton and two free throws and a layin by Drew Wilson.
Grant Union briefly cut the lead to 10 again in the fourth, but Dieu scored and Raeleeann Jackson added a rebound basket to boost the lead again.
Baird finished with 22 points, along with nine rebounds and five assists. Dieu had 10 points and 12 boards and Wilson scored nine points.
Madison McKrola had 14 points for Grant Union.
Coquille and Kennedy meet at 6:30 p.m. in the first semifinal at the Pendleton Convention Center. Kennedy handed Coquille its lone loss in overtime at Mount Angel earlier this season. Kennedy’s only loss came at Oakland a week before the Trojans beat Coquille.