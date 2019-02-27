NORTH BEND — The annual coaches dinner that precedes the Class 3A state basketball tournament was filled with all the regular praise the community and tournament committee, occasional touches of humor and even a little bit of a tournament preview.
The coaches for 15 of the teams (Burns didn’t arrive in town until after the banquet because the Hilanders had to take a detour) had a chance to talk about their clubs and the experience.
As always, a primary theme was the thanks the coaches feel for how the community welcomes their teams.
“Thanks to the whole Bay Area,” said Vale’s Jason Johnson, whose team had one of the longest trips, along with Nyssa, from near the Oregon-Idaho border. “We really do enjoy this trip. We feel like we get treated as celebrities here.
“Thank you to all the people who put it together and make it a great experience for us and our kids.”
The coaches talked about everything ranging from the coaches dinner and 3-point shootout Wednesday, to businesses that have signs welcoming the teams to the team greeters and meal hosts.
“To all the hosts and sponsors, you make it great,” said James Broadous II, the coach of defending boys champion De La Salle North Catholic. “Our kids want to make it back. It’s because of the attention and the love they get from their host families.”
A good portion of the teams or their coaches are here for the first time since the event returned to the Bay Area nine years ago, and they expressed appreciation and anticipation.
“We’re excited to be here,” said Nyssa boys coach Aaron Mills. “It’s been a while since Nyssa has been here. I’m just really looking forward to my kids having a good time and experiencing everything this has to offer.”
Some of the teams have made the state tournament nearly an annual event. Others not so much.
“It’s been 35 years since we got over the hump,” said Clatskanie boys coach Deshaun Combs, whose team last made the final site in 1984. “I’m really proud of my boys. I couldn’t ask for more. It’s been a real fun, exciting season.”
Oregon Episcopal’s girls are in the tournament for the first time ever.
“My girls are super excited to be here,” coach Brad Dawson said, though he quickly added the Aardvarks aren’t just here to enjoy the experience. “We came here with a goal in mind to win it.”
Warrenton hasn’t been to the final site since the year before it was moved to the Bay Area, but coach Robert Hopefl said that was his group’s goal four years ago, when the seniors were freshmen.
“They went 2-22 when they came in and were the worst team in the state,” he said. “Their goal was to make it here and they did.”
Pleasant Hill’s boys won their first league title since 2004.
“We’re really glad to be here and hoping to play well,” coach Joe Neill said. “I know how hard it is to get here.”
As for the actual tournament, coaches who have been here often suspect a great event.
“I think this is the most wide-open tournament I’ve seen in a long time,” said Blanchet Catholic girls coach Ron Hittner, who returns all five starters from last year’s club and three from the team that won the title two years ago. “All eight could win it. That makes it a lot of fun.”
Dayton boys coach Ron Hop, whose had a bunch of success over the years, had similar thoughts about the boys tournament.
“They’re really quality teams,” he said. “This tournament is going to be wide open.”
Santiam Christian coach Dennis McLain agreed.
“Anybody in our boys bracket is going to be good and is going to win some games,” he said.
The banquet would never be complete without humor, and Brookings-Harbor coach Chris Schofield provided some.
Speaking first among coaches and knowing the challenges many of the teams had to get to the Bay Area (Burns was rerouted by an avalanche on the Santiam Pass Wednesday, adding a few hours to its trip), Schofield said, tongue firmly in cheek, “I just want to complain about the bad trip coming up.”
Speaking honestly, but humorously, Sutherlin coach Willis New said, “It’s nice to be someplace where there is sunshine and electricity.”
Broadous, who followed New and who matches up against him in the quarterfinals Thursday, drew the most laughs when he pointed toward a table where a number of the officials for the tournament were sitting and said, ‘Coach New, we were having the conversation, were these the refs that you said you hated?”
New, in the tournament for the first time after Sutherlin dropped down from Class 4A in the fall, quickly said, “That is not true.”
Tournament officials welcomed the coaches warmly.
“Tell your kids to enjoy it,” said North Bend athletic director Mike Forrester, the tournament co-director with Marshfield AD Greg Mulkey. “It isn’t easy to get here.”
Mulkey discussed how hard the tournament committee worked to get the Oregon School Activities Association to move the event here.
“We were so excited nine years ago to have this tournament and we are still excited,” he said.
Forrester and Mulkey both said the goal is to make it as good as possible.
“We think it’s the best tournament in the state,” Hittner said, adding that every coach who gets to the Bay Area for the first time agrees.