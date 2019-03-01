COOS BAY — At halftime, Clatskanie's girls basketball team had a good idea what would happen.
The No. 6 Tigers, playing in their first ever girls basketball semifinal, led No. 1 Burns by just four after turning in a great first quarter and less so second. But, led by sophomore Alexis Smith, Clatskanie held on for dear life against the persistent Hilanders and prevailed 47-39, advancing to their first ever girls basketball final at Marshfield High School.
Smith had 13 points to lead the Tigers and Shai Skinner had 11 for Burns.
“We’ve always (talked), ‘This is our goal.’ It’s just — every single practice we talk about it,” Smith said. “We know we’re this good and if we could just get this far. And we have believed in ourselves every single step of the way.”
It can be a lot of pressure, making history, especially with a small town of nearly 2,000 following every basket, every turnover, living and dying with every up and down. Perhaps it helped initially that Clatskanie’s boys also qualified for the state tournament, but after watching their counterparts get eliminated earlier in the day, the onus got put on the girls to perform, to keep making history.
“It’s a lot of pressure, for sure,” Smith said. “‘Cause last year we came here and everything, and especially ‘cause last year we didn’t do so well. It was a little more pressure this year because we knew what we could do.”
And the Tigers did. And it did it without dominating performances from its two best players: stellar sophomores Shelby Blodgett and Olivia Sprague.
Sure, both scored in double figures with 11 points. Sure Blodgett also had 15 rebounds and six assists. Sure, the Tigers offense suffered when Sprague had to go to the bench in the second and third quarters with foul trouble. Sure, Blodgett was playing with a stubbed toe and issues with the nail. Sure, Kaity Sizemore grabbed nine rebounds to go along with eight points on a probably sprained ankle.
Sure, Burns did its utmost to check Blodgett and Sprague and make somebody else beat them.
Somebody else did.
“They had role players that hit shots,” Burns coach Brandon McMullen said. “And sometimes points were hard to come by for us.”
Smith hit a 3-pointer on Clatskanie’s first possession of the game and made two more — one in the first and one in the third to give Clatskanie a 29-22 lead — as Burns focused on the two primary scorers.
Smith also got the tough assignment of guarding Allie Hueckman, who had just seven points after netting 22 in Burns’ quarterfinal win over Brookings-Harbor.
To win state championships, or to even play for them, role players have to step up periodically. Friday was Smith’s time.
“We talked about it today,” Clatskanie coach John Blodgett said. “Alexis is that player — she’s got it in her and we don’t always see it.”
Clatskanie led wire-to-wire, building as big a lead as 19 in the second half. A Sprague jumper midway through the final period provided Clatskanie its high watermark lead of the night, and the Tigers appeared poised to cruise into the final.
Blodgett was sending long passes up the court to awaiting teammates for jumpers or jumping in front of passes for steal/layups. It seemed wrapped up.
But Burns started to apply pressure and that pressure of the small town’s attention became more palpable, more tangible.
“They could feel it,” John Blodgett said.
Suddenly the normally-cooled-headed Clatskanie guards were throwing away passes or forcing them into too-tight holes. And Burns had life.
The Hilanders finished the game on a 10-1 run, getting points from Skinner, Mileah Skunkcap and Hueckman.
“We never give up,” Skinner said. “We are relentless and we just try our hardest all the time.”
“I never have to talk to my kids about playing with effort and heart,” McMullen said. “And today was no exception.”
But serious doubt never entered into Clatskanie’s mind. The young group weathered the storm and has a chance, once again to do something no Clatskanie girls team has ever done.
Burns, so close to its ultimate goal, has to settle for the third-place game.
It’s a forward-looking group, one already set for the next outing.
“It’s already gone,” Skinner said. “Everyone in that locker room knows that tomorrow’s just a new day.”