COOS BAY — John Blodgett is a big fan of the late Jack Ramsay, a coach of the Portland Trail Blazers who famously wore plaid on the sidelines.
Wanting to tap in to some of that magic, he bought a pair of argyle pants — the closest he could find to plaid — and wore them for Clatskanie’s first-round playoff game against Nyssa. His team told him that if they make the state final, those pants would be with them.
With those pants around his legs and a net around his neck, Blodgett was all smiles after the No. 4 Tigers jumped to an early lead and held off a late rally from No. 3 Blanchet Catholic to win the first state championship in any sport since 1945, when the boys won the basketball title.
Shelby Blodgett scored 15 points and Olivia Sprague added 14 in Clatskanie’s historic 40-39 win.
“You can’t even describe it in words,” Shelby Blodgett said, surrounded by Tigers fans and the Clatskanie boys team, which delayed its departure until after Saturday’s final despite being eliminated from the tournament a day earlier. “I’m gonna get home tonight and I’m gonna be like, ‘Oh, my God. We just did that.”
“It hasn’t clicked yet,” Sprague added.
To the Tigers, it seemed a distant goal, something to be spotted on the horizon but never approached, like a small island as you’re adrift at sea.
A year ago, a more experience Clatskanie team went the way of all the girls teams before them at state: two games and two losses.
Then this group, full of sophomores who don’t know better, won its first game at state. Then it won its first semifinal. And, with the win over the battle-tested and talented Cavaliers, Clatskanie finally reached that island spotted so distantly on the horizon and celebrated upon it.
“I think we kinda came into the games like, ‘We’re the underdog,’” Sprague said. “‘If we win this, we’re one step closer.’ And we took it one step at a time. At points, it definitely felt out of reach.”
“We talked about it all year,” John Blodgett said, “it’s all about the journey and we don’t want to think about the destination. And so, every game it’s about the journey.”
It stands in stark contrast to Blanchet Catholic, which were trying for its second state championship in three years.
As sophomores, the core group of Ana Coronado, Bailey Hittner, Trinity Phipps, Hailey Ostby and Kalea Salang upset Dayton for the state championship with a late comeback. The next year, as juniors, that group suffered a semifinal loss to eventual runner-up Salem Academy before securing third place.
This year, Blanchet Catholic had shirts that read “Unfinished Business” on the back in bold white type over the royal blue of the Cavaliers. After playing together for eight years, they wanted to go out on top.
The unfortunate thing was, they picked the wrong game to have probably the worst shooting performance of the season.
“It definitely wasn’t our night,” Coronado said. “And sadly it wasn’t a night for it to not be our night. But not everything’s gonna go our way.”
While Clatskanie jumped to a 21-13 halftime lead on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range, Blanchet Catholic struggled.
Alexis Smith was 2-for-2 from long range for Clatskanie and Sprague was 2-for-4. Clatskanie’s defense also hounded the Cavaliers, forcing 12 first-half turnovers that simultaneously frustrated Blanchet Catholic and boosted Clatskanie.
“In the second half we had some good looks at the basket,” Cavaliers coach Ron Hittner said. “They just didn’t fall.”
But as the second half wore on, the experience dichotomy became more apparent.
Blanchet Catholic kept chipping away. Even though the Tigers led by as many as 14 in the second half, the advantage was never that comfortable.
It was hard for the young Tigers to not look up at the scoreboard, see the shrinking lead and time on the clock and not feel it slipping out of their fingers like fine sand.
Clatskanie led 35-22 when the Cavaliers made four straight baskets. After Kaity Sizemore hit one free throw, Coronado had a steal that led to a three-point play and the lead was down to three.
Sizemore added two more free throws, and Blodgett one, before Blanchet Catholic finally made its first 3-pointer — from Coronado, who had 19 points to lead all scorers — with six seconds left.
It cut the Tigers’ lead to 39-36 and Blanchet Catholic fouled, sending Blodgett to the line for two shots.
“I definitely was not trying to think of it, but panic set in,” Sprague said. “The first 3 that Ana hit, my heart sunk. ‘We’re so close. It’s right there on your fingertips. We can taste it and it’s slipping out of our hands.’”
Bodgett missed the first free throw, but made the second to extend to a four-point lead.
The Cavaliers called timeout with three seconds left.
But there wasn’t enough time for more than one possession. Coronado hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but it wasn’t worth four points and Clatskanie took the blue trophy for themselves.
“It’s all about the girls,” John Blodgett said. “I’d like to think I had a small part in it, but I didn’t play the game. I’m so happy that they believed in what my thoughts are and what we needed to do to have this happen, and they played it out, man.”