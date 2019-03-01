NORTH BEND — When Chloe McCrae and Mickey Fulton were freshmen, Brookings-Harbor earned its first state girls basketball trophy by placing sixth in the Class 4A state tournament.
The two seniors will bookend their careers with the second trophy for the Bruins after Brookings-Harbor edged Oregon Episcopal 47-45 in the consolation semifinals at North Bend High School on Friday.
The Bruins face Warrenton at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at Marshfield High School.
“We’re definitely very excited,” McCrae said. “We’ve made it to the playoffs almost every year since Chris (Schofield) became coach. We’ve made it to the tournament a few times. To make it to Saturday is huge for us.”
It wasn’t easy.
The Bruins built a lead as large as 11 points in the first half and led by 10 heading to the fourth quarter, when Oregon Episcopal put up a furious rally.
Rachel Lowell made a pair of 3-pointers and Wylly Willmott added another as the Warriors offset Brookings-Harbor free throws with buckets.
Grace Borbon had two drives to the hoop in the final 35 seconds, sandwiched around a free throw by Brookings-Harbor’s Lexi Schofield. The second cut the lead to 47-45 and was followed by a Brookings-Harbor turnover.
But a final drive by the Aardvarks didn’t fall and the Bruins survived.
“When stuff wasn’t going our way, we pulled together as a team,” McCrae said. “Our character showed today.”
Oregon Episcopal coach Brad Dawson said the same for his club, which was in the tournament for the first time in school history.
“I’m really proud of the fight my kids have,” he said. “They never quit.”
Lowell led the Aardvarks with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, but fouled out with 1:20 to go when the Aardvarks were making their late rally.
Still, OES kept cutting into the margin, including a big 3-pointer by Willmott, a freshman.
“The thing about my girls is pretty much all of them can play every spot,” Dawson said.
But Brookings-Harbor hit enough free throws to stay in front.
“That’s been a strength and an Achilles heel all season long,” Chris Schofield said. “Today we dropped just enough in the ocean.”
The Bruins didn’t hit a field goal in the fourth quarter, but did make nine free throws. For the game, they were 17-for-28 from the line, including makes by six different players.
Lexi Schofield hit six of her eight free throws and had a game-high 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Bruins. McCrae added nine points and eight boards.
Lowell scored 16 points and Borbon 14 for the Aardvarks.
While Brookings-Harbor will go home with some trophy Saturday, Oregon Episcopal will return to Portland with a great experience under its collective belt and a relatively young roster with four returning starters.
“We have the experience now,” Dawson said. “We know what it’s like.”