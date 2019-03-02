COOS BAY – Two teams that like to play intense, disruptive, full-court defense went toe-to-toe for the fourth-place trophy in the Class 3A girls bracket at Marshfield High School on Saturday morning. When the dust cleared, it was the Brookings-Harbor Bruins who were able to make a few more plays and notch a thrilling 45-40 victory over the Warrenton Warriors.
It was a game of ebbs and flows, that began with an 8-0 run by Brookings that was countered by a 12-2 run by Warrenton. The first quarter ended tied at 12-12, with both teams piling up steals and turnovers.
Both coaches knew their pre-game assessment was confirmed, at that point. This was going to be a game with a slim margin for error at the end.
The Warriors actually ended up forcing more turnovers in the game, 26 for Brookings to 21 for Warrenton, and turned those into 28 points.
Coach Robert Hoepfl said that is his team’s M.O.
“That’s kind of our calling card — getting steals and making havoc — unfortunately, we weren’t able to finish as many of them in the transition as we have usually. But, man, Adriana (Dejesus) made some great plays, Claire (Bussert) made some great plays, Kenzie (Ramsey) made some great plays on the wing. I thought Avyree (Miethe) played a great game, Fernanda (Alvarez) was awesome inside, we just couldn’t make enough plays down the stretch.”
It looked as though the game may have reached a key moment with 3:18 left in the half, as Brookings-Harbor super sophomore Lexi Schofield lie crumpled under a basket with an apparent knee injury. At the time, she was leading her Bruins with six points and six rebounds and they were leading the game by the slimmest of margins.
Ramsey happened to find her shot at about that same time and knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, six of her 11 points on the morning, to help send Warrenton into the half leading 20-18.
But, with Schofield’s return still uncertain, the rest of the Bruins rallied together. They had, after all, been through some trials this season to help prepare them for such an eventuality.
“This season, we’ve had a lot of adversity that we’ve had to face,” senior guard Mickey Fulton said. “We’ve had people get hurt or have to be out for a while. We’ve learned that each of us have to pick up the roles when another goes down. I don’t think that we were scared we were going to lose our energy or anything, we were just worried about her and how her knee was.”
Fellow sophomore Sierra Fitzhugh took Schofield’s spot in the lineup to start the second half and immediately got a bucket — continuing to pay off on something the coach had spotted.
“We just kept talking about finding shooters, getting them off the boards,” coach Chris Schofield said. “Offensively, we were much better in the second half, I thought. We were too reckless in the first half. I thought, in the second half, we settled down in the half court. Were able to get the ball inside. We put Sierra Fitzhugh inside. It was kind of behind the zone, and once we were able to get it to her she was able to make things happen.”
Both teams traded runs in the third quarter, as the game stayed touch and go, even after the Bruins bench got a boost of energy from the return of Lexi Schofield late in the third quarter.
But, Warrenton found their own energy from a burst by Bussert on the defensive end. Back-to-back steals and buckets, and a steal by Ramsey that she ultimately capped with another 3-pointer, turned a 7-0 run into a 33-29 lead going into the final quarter.
But, that was when Sidney Alexander started the game’s final run with a two and then a 3-pointer – part of an 8-1 run to start the quarter.
“Sidney came on really strong in the fourth,” Coach Schofield said. “You know, she’s not really big so she struggled a little earlier finding her shot. The tempo here is a little different, nerves are a little different, so it took her a game or two to work through that and she was really, really good for us in the fourth quarter.”
Warrenton wasn’t done, however, scrapping back to within one point. That is until Fitzhugh buried a 3-point dagger with under a minute to play. That made it 44-40 and the Bruins would add a free throw for the final.
Fitzhugh, only a sophomore, in her first trophy game, wasn’t about to flinch in the spotlight.
“I was ready for it. I was prepared for it and it felt great. I just felt like it was going in. It feels so great (getting this trophy), because we are a young team and we feel we are capable of so much and we proved to people that we belong here. And we will be back for more.”
Both coaches say the game played out as anticipated between two evenly matched teams.
“They just made more plays than we did,” Hoepfl said. “I thought we did a pretty dang good job of handling the press at times. We struggled to finish at times, and make shots, and that is a testament to how they were playing. They just did a really good job, had a good game plan, and they are good team, obviously, and just made more plays than we did. I’m so proud of them, this group of seniors worked so hard to be here and be in this moment. They just changed this program so much. I’m so happy to have been able to have coached that group. I wish they would have been able to finish on a win, but all of them played so hard today and I’m just really proud of them.”
Chris Schofield said he got just enough out of everybody to get the win.
“With the shooters they have, we were fortunate that they were one or two plays short. That is a good group, they have really good guard play, shooters, post play — they’re tough. Two teams that want to get up and down the floor, you don’t get up and down the floor as well (on the third game in three days). But, they hung in there.”