NORTH BEND — Brookings-Harbor’s girls will bring home a trophy for the second time in school history after the Bruins edged Oregon Episcopal 47-45 in the consolation bracket at the Class 3A state tournament at North Bend High School on Friday morning.
The Bruins will face either Warrenton or Vale for fourth place at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at Marshfield High School.
Brookings-Harbor built a 10-point lead, but had to hold on as the Aardvarks made a furious rally in the closing minutes.
Grace Borbon had two drives to the hoop in the final 35 seconds, sandwiched around a free throw by Lexi Schofield, to cut the Bruins lead to two and then OES forced a turnover. But they couldn’t get the tying hoop.
Schofield had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Bruins and Chloe McCrae added nine points and eight boards.
Rachel Lowell had four 3-pointers and 16 points before fouling out late for the Aardvarks. Borbon added 14 points. OES was in the tournament for the first time in school history.