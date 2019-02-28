COOS BAY — When Blanchet Catholic faced off against Vale in the Class 3A girls quarterfinals at Marshfield High School on Thursday night, it was a battle of two teams that were almost mirror images of one another.
Almost.
The one major difference between the two was experience, and that was the key in a 46-35 come-from-behind victory for the Cavaliers of Blanchet Catholic.
Vale used a stifling defense and 3-point buckets from Kailey McGourty and Gracee Jacobs to spur an 8-2 run to end the first quarter up 12-10.
Even though Vale came in as the 11 seed, Blanchet Catholic senior guard Trinity Phipps was not surprised at the effort put forth by the tenacious young Vikings.
“That was the first really tough man-to-man defense we’ve had to go against this year,” Phipps said. “It was kind of like playing ourselves. Coach talked about this team being the most similar to us, because they run, they’re athletic and they play really tough man-to-man defense. We kind of got a taste of what we do to other teams. It wasn’t fun to play against. I mean, it was fun, but it was tough too, if you know what I mean.”
Her teammate, Ana Coronado, certainly did, as she stood nearby nodding in agreement.
Coronado was involved in one of the more interesting (and, yes, fun) plays of the tournament, late in the first half.
As the Vikings we’re building a 20-14 cushion, Coronado was accumulating steals. After a Hailey Ostby bucket cut into the lead, and with time winding down, Coronado jumped in front of a pass for one of her six steals on the night, only to get confused by her own student section as she heaved a half court shot — with eight seconds on the clock.
She was able to retrieve the rebound and put it back at the buzzer to cut the deficit to two at the half. And, she was able to smile about the incident after the game.
“So, before I shot that I knew it had gone under 10 seconds. I thought that the time Vale had the ball that they had burned most of those 10 seconds. I hear my own student section yell 3-2-1, so as soon as I stole ball I thought there was only 3 seconds. I’m at half court, I have to shoot the ball,” Coronado recounted with a sheepish grin. “So, I shoot the ball and I hear Bailey (Hittner) say, ‘Ana, look at the clock.’ The ball had already left my hand, so I chase after it after I realize I didn’t throw it over the backboard and I just finished my shot.”
It was a funny moment, sure, but it was also indicative of the role experience played in this game. On the big stage, a potential big swing, and Coronado didn’t get shook — she got the ball and finished the play.
But, Vale wasn’t done yet either.
The Vikings came out of the locker room on a 4-0 run and looked to make it more, as they forced a turnover and headed the other way to line-up a 3-point shot. But, the person who had the ball stolen from her, Trinity Phipps, hustled back and blocked the 3 from behind. It keyed a fast-break that finished with a bucket by Coronado.
Another quick transition bucket by Phipps, along with the and-one free throw, shaved the lead to one.
“That was a really big turnaround,” Phipps said, “because they had all of the momentum right then and those two buckets really did a lot for our energy. It was one of those big energy moments.”
After Coronado pulled herself out in the third quarter to deal with some foot cramps, she returned to the lineup in the fourth quarter and picked up where she left off. She helped key a 6-0 run to push the Cavaliers ahead 33-29 and they would never look back.
“I was proud of our kids,” Blanchet Catholic coach Ron Hittner said. “I think our experience really helped us there, down the stretch, as we didn’t panic when we got behind. We’ve been behind the last two years, in several games, in the fourth quarter and we were able to come back. So, the kids know they can do it. I think that was the difference for us, just having that experience. We were able to get a couple of steals, some stops, and transition buckets and that really energizes our team. We are at our best when we are running.”
While the Cavaliers leaned on experience, Vale head coach Jason Johnson hopes his charges learned from Thursday's game.
“I really felt like we got hurried a couple of times on offense, maybe pushed the panic button just a little too soon. Then, it felt like we would give up an offensive rebound and a put-back down the stretch and those are things you have to shore up in a close game.”
That much said, he was happy to see his younger squad come in to a tournament atmosphere and not let it get the best of them.
“I felt like my whole group was really composed, for the most part, we didn’t let our nerves get to us too much," Johnson said. "I thought Emersyn Johnson put together a good ballgame and I thought Kailey McGourty, as a freshman, got a couple of buckets for us and played some good minutes. You know, hopefully, with the experience — a couple years from now — we’ll be in their shoes and we’ll have the experience to win these kind of ball games.”
They will face the Warrenton Warriors in the consolation bracket at 10:45 a.m. Friday at North Bend High School.
“We just try to challenge them and say,’Hey, we’re going to find out what we’re made of.’ If we are the kind of people we are striving to be, then we are going to be tough enough to gut it out. If we’re not, then we are going to get rolled. I’m confident these kids will come back and play hard tomorrow," Johnson said.
As for Blanchet Catholic, they will face a familiar foe in the 6 p.m. semifinal game at Marshfield on Friday, as they face rival Salem Academy one more time.
“We celebrate until we go back to the hotel,” Ron Hittner said. “Make sure we get a good night’s sleep and get ready tomorrow. It’s going to be a tough one.”
Ana Coronado and her teammates know the drill.
“I think we will be mentally and physically prepared. We’re looking forward to the semifinal game for sure.”