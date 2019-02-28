NORTH BEND — Santiam Christian had all the momentum on its side as the clock ticked under 3:20 in the fourth quarter of its boys quarterfinal game against Amity in the Class 3A state tournament on Thursday at North Bend High School.
The Eagles had just gone in front 52-49 on back-to-back 3-pointers by Patrick Otis, completing a comeback from a 17-point third-quarter deficit.
But in what was the best finish of the first day at the tournament, the resilient Warriors recovered for a 60-59 win that put them in the semifinals against rival Dayton on Friday.
“I can’t believe it,” said Amity’s Josh Wart, who made a few huge plays late for the Warriors. “That was the game of our whole season.”
Wart, who had not made a shot from long range all game, sank a 3-pointer to tie the score at 52 and, after a Santiam Christian miss, Tyler Parr put the Warriors back in front with his fifth 3-pointer of the night just under the 2-minute mark.
Before Wart’s trey, Amity had not made a field goal going back to the 5:17 mark in the third quarter.
“Josh’s 3 was a big confidence booster for me,” Parr said. “None of us were making any shots. Seeing it go through, it gave everybody confidence.”
Santiam Christian didn’t go away after Parr’s big shot, but Amity made enough free throws and got enough stops to hold on.
Otis drove to the hoop to cut the score to 55-54 with 1:30 to go, but Wart made a pair of foul shots with 1:14 remaining.
Wart then came up with a huge defensive play, blocking a shot by Zeke Gilbert to preserve the lead.
Michael Duncan added a free throw but Koby Williamson scored to cut the lead back to 58-56 and then Santiam Christian had a pair of steals, but couldn’t hit a shot to tie or take the lead.
Keenan Graham clinched the win for Amity with a pair of free throws with eight seconds to go. Santiam Christian’s Ben Galceran hit a 3-pointer but the Eagles were out of timeouts and couldn’t keep the clock from running out.
The Amity players stayed on the court celebrating for a long time after the win.
“That was fun to play,” Parr said, adding that the Warriors got a little rattled, but weren’t surprised, by Santiam Christian’s comeback.
“We knew it was coming,” he said. “We knew we just had to weather the storm and we did.”
Amity coach Scott Nelson pointed out that his team continued its role as underdog winner. The Warriors overcame a 1-3 start to league play to reach the playoffs and were the only boys team to win a game on the road to get to the Bay Area, but that win over Horizon Christian was nothing like Thursday’s victory.
“That was crazy,” Nelson said. “Our kids played hard. I’m proud of them.”
He gave credit to the Eagles for their rally.
“You’ve got to tip your hat to Santiam Christian — they’re a great team,” Nelson said.
Both Nelson and Santiam Christian coach Dennis McLain pointed to the first half, when the Warriors buried six 3-pointers, as a huge key to the game.
“We hit a lot of shots early,” Nelson said. “Parr was unbelievable that first half.”
“They outplayed us in every aspect in the first half,” McLain said. “We just dug too big of a hole.
“The guys played really hard in that second half. We just came up a point short.”
Seven players finished in double figures and two more were close.
Parr had a game-high 25 points (17 in the first half) while West Streeter had 11 and Duncan and Wart 10 each for Amity. Galceran had 15 points, Otis 13, Josh Baugher 11 and Gilbert and Williamson eight each for Santiam Christian.
Both teams have to regroup from the thriller for their Friday games with much different stakes on the line.
Amity goes against rival Dayton in the semifinals at 1:45 p.m. — the Pirates won two of the three meetings during the season, including 53-43 in the league playoffs.
“(Dayton coach) Ron Hop is an awesome coach with a great program,” Nelson said. “I texted him early in the week that I hoped to get a shot at him in the winning bracket.”
Santiam Christian, meanwhile, faces Clatskanie in a 9:45 a.m. consolation game with a chance to advance to Saturday’s fourth-place game.
McLain said he would challenge his kids to respond and have a chance to finish the tournament on a positive note.
“They have to play their game and play their defense,” he said. “Our defense stepped up in the second half and got some turnovers (tonight).”