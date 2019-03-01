COOS BAY — Amity’s Michael Duncan hit a running 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Warriors stunned rival Dayton 38-37 in the boys semifinals at the Class 3A state tournament on Friday.
Duncan hit a contested 3-pointer from just outside 30 feet a few seconds earlier after Dayton had taken a four-point lead. After a Dayton free throw and Amity timeout with 4.1 seconds to go, Duncan took the inbound pass and ran the length of the court, tossing up the shot that swished through as the horn sounded, prompting a joyous celebration from Amity’s fans.
Duncan had 12 points, Josh Wart 11 and Keenan Graham 10 for the Warriors, who face De La Salle North Catholic at 7 p.m. in the championship game Saturday.
Lukas Findley had 16 points for Dayton, which meets Pleasant Hill at 11:30 a.m. in the third-place contest.