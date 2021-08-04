Coos Golf Club
hole-in-one
Mike Lucero recorded his third career hole-in-one during a recent round of golf at Coos Golf Club.
Lucero aced the 15th hole at the club south of Coos Bay with an 8-iron on July 23. His shot was witnessed by Howie Hanson.
Bandon Crossings aces
Two more golfers have added their names to the list of recent players with aces at Bandon Crossings.
Chad Knee, who was visiting the South Coast with a group of buddies from the Fresno area in California, aced the 14th hole on July 24th.
Knee used a 7-iron on the 165-yard hole for his second career hole-in-one. It was witnessed by Jason Bronson, Craig Stinnett and Jermie Bangs.
Meanwhile, Bandon resident Mike Dobney got his first hole-in-one on July 15.
Dobney aced the 11th hole, using a 7-iron from 115 yards. The shot was witnessed by Bobby Cox.