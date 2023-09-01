North Bend
Football
Aug. 31 at Crater
Sept. 8 vs. Willamette
*Sept. 15 vs. Marshfield
*Sept. 22 at Mazama
*Sept 29 at Klamath Union
Oct. 6 vs. Stayton
*Oct. 13 vs. Hidden Valey
*Oct. 20 at Ashland
*Oct. 27 vs. Henley
Volleyball
Aug. 24 vs. Hidden Valley
Aug. 29 vs. Siuslaw
Aug. 31 vs. Newport
Sept. 5 at Douglas
Sept. 7 vs. Coquille
Sept. 9 at Cascade Invitational
*Sept. 14 vs. Marist Catholic
*Sept. 18 vs. Junction City
*Sept. 20 at Cottage Grove
Sept. 23 at North Marion Invitational
*Sept. 28 at Marshfield
*Oct. 3 at Marist Catholic
*Oct. 5 at Junction City
*Oct. 9 vs. Cottage Grove
Oct. 14 at Marshfield Tournament
*Oct. 17 vs. Marshfield
Boys Soccer
Aug. 31 at Cascade
Sept. 2 at Klamath Union
Sept. 15 vs. Elmira
Sept. 9 vs. Crook County
Sept. 13 at Newport
Sept. 16 at Thurston
*Sept. 18 vs. Marist Catholic
*Sept. 20 vs. Junction City
*Sept. 25 at Cottage Grove
*Sept. 27 at Marshfield
*Oct. 4 at Marist Catholic
*Oct. 9 at Junction City
*Oct. 11 vs. Cottage Grove
*Oct. 18 vs. Marshfield
Girls Soccer
Aug. 29 at Pleasant Hill
Aug. 31 at Cascade
Sept. 2 at Klamath Union
Sept. 9 vs. Crook County
Sept. 13 at Newport
*Sept. 18 vs. Marist Catholic
*Sept. 20 vs. Junction City
*Sept. 25 at Cottage Grove
*Sept. 27 at Marshfield
*Oct. 4 at Marist Catholic
*Oct. 9 at Junction City
*Oct. 11 vs. Cottage Grove
*Oct. 18 vs. Marshfield
Cross Country
Aug. 30 Creswell Opening 3K
Sept. 6 Umpqua Opener
Sept. 16 Prefontaine Memorial Run
Sept. 23 Northwest Classic
Sept. 30 Woahink Lake Invitational
Oct. 7 Stan Goodell
The Legend Invite
Oct. 14 CB Bramble Scramble
Oct. 18 Umpqua Invite
Oct. 26 Sky-Em Championships
Nov. 4 State Meet
Bandon
Football (with Pacific)
Sept. 1 at Colton
Sept. 8 vs. Toledo
*Sept. 15 at North Douglas/Yoncalla
*Sept. 22 at Glide
*Sept. 29 vs. Gold Beach
*Oct. 6 at Illinois Valley
*Oct. 13 vs. Oakland
*Oct. 20 at Reedsport
*Oct. 27 vs. Rogue River
Volleyball
Aug. 26 at Siuslaw
Aug. 26 vs. Coquille (at Siuslaw)
Aug. 29 vs. Oakridge (at N. Douglas)
Aug. 29 at North Douglas
Aug. 31 vs. Umpqua Valley Christian
Sept. 6 vs. Marshfield JV (at Myrtle Point)
Sept. 6 at Myrtle Point
Sept. 8 vs. Powers and Days Creek
*Sept. 12 at Gold Beach
*Sept. 14 at Waldport
*Sept. 16 at Monroe
*Sept. 16 vs. Toledo (at Monroe)
*Sept. 19 vs. Reedsport
*Sept. 21 at Oakland
*Sept. 26 vs. Illinois Valley
*Sept. 28 vs. Gold Beach
*Sept. 30 vs. Central Linn (at Gold Beach)
*Sept. 30 vs. East Linn Christian (at Gold Beach)
*Oct. 3 vs. Waldport
*Oct. 5 at Reedsport
*Oct. 10 vs. Oakland
*Oct. 12 at Illinois Valley
*Oct. 14 vs. Oakridge and Lowell
Cross Country
Aug. 30 Creswell Opening 3K
Sept. 6 Umpqua Opener
Sept. 16 Prefontaine Memorial Run
Sept. 22 Champs Invite
Sept. 29 Fugate Farms Invite
Oct. 7 Paul Mariman Invitational
Oct. 14 CG Bramble Scramble
Oct. 18 Umpqua Invite
Oct. 26 District Meet
Nov. 4 State Meet
Coquille
Football
*Sept. 1 vs. Brookings-Harbor
*Sept. 8 at Phoenix
*Sept. 15 vs. North Valley
*Sept. 22 vs. Cascade Christian
*Sept. 29 at Sutherlin
*Oct. 7 vs. Lakeview
*Oct. 13 vs. South Umpqua
*Oct. 20 at Douglas
*Oct. 27 at St. Mary’s
Volleyball
Aug. 26 vs. Bandon (at Siuslaw)
Aug. 26 at Siuslaw
Aug. 29 at Waldport
Aug. 31 vs. Harrisburg and Oakland
Sept. 5 at Toledo
Sept. 7 at North Bend
Sept. 7 vs. Reedsport (at North Bend)
*Sept. 12 vs. Rogue River
*Sept. 14 at Sutherlin
Sept. 16 at Yamhill-Carlton tourney
*Sept. 19 at Cascade Christian
*Sept. 21 vs. Glide
*Sept. 26 at St. Mary’s
*Sept. 28 vs. Douglas
Sept. 30 at Creswell tourney
*Oct. 5 at North Valley
*Oct. 6 at Lakeview
*Oct. 12 vs. Brookings-Harbor
Oct. 14 at Marshfield tourney
*Oct. 17 vs. South Umpqua
Boys Soccer (with Myrtle Point)
*Sept. 12 at Douglas
*Sept. 14 vs. Glide
*Sept. 19 vs. Pacific
*Sept. 21 at Sutherlin
*Sept. 26 vs. Gold Beach
Sept. 28 at Cascade Christian
*Sept. 30 vs. South Umpqua
*Oct. 3 vs. Umpqua Valley Christian
*Oct. 5 vs. Sutherlin
*Oct. 10 vs. Douglas
*Oct. 12 at Pacific
*Oct. 17 at Gold Beach
Oct. 19 vs. Milo Adventist
Girls Soccer (with Myrtle Point)
*Sept. 7 vs. Brookings-Harbor
*Sept. 12 at Douglas
*Sept. 14 vs. North Valley
*Sept. 19 at Sutherlin
*Sept. 20 at Lakeview
*Sept. 26 at Cascade Christian
*Sept. 28 vs. St. Mary’s
*Oct. 3 vs. Rogue River
*Oct. 4 vs. Lost River
*Oct. 7 vs. Sutherlin
*Oct. 14 at Brookings-Harbor
*Oct. 17 vs. Douglas
*Oct. 19 at North Valley
Cross Country
Sept. 6 Umpqua Opener
Sept. 16 Prefontaine Memorial Run
Sept. 29 Fugate Farms Invite
Oct. 26 District meet
Nov. 4 State Meet
Powers
Football
Sept. 1 vs. Glendale
*Sept. 9 vs. North Lake
*Sept. 15 at Prosper/Butte Falls
*Sept. 22 at Days Creek
*Sept. 29 at Gilchrist
*Oct. 6 at Glendale
*Oct. 13 vs. Riddle
*Oct. 20 vs. Elkton
*Oct. 27 League Playoffs
Volleyball
Aug. 29 vs. Gold Beach
Oct. 31 vs. Pacific
*Sept. 6 at Camas Valley
Sept. 8 at Bandon
*Sept. 14 vs. Riddle
*Sept. 16 at Glendale
*Sept. 19 vs. North Douglas
*Sept. 21 at Myrtle Point
Sept. 23 at Oakland
*Sept. 26 vs. Umpqua Valley Christian
*Sept. 28 at Pacific
Oct. 2 at Sutherlin
Oct. 3 at Milo Adventist
*Oct. 5 vs. Days Creek
*Oct. 7 at Yoncalla
*Oct. 10 at New Hope Christian
*Oct. 12 vs. Elkton
Oct. 14 at Marshfield JV
Marshfield
Football
Sept. 1 at Tillamook
Sept. 8 vs. Cascade
*Sept. 15 at North Bend
*Sept. 22 vs. Klamath Union
Sept. 29 at Junction City
*Oct. 6 vs. Ashland
*Oct. 13 at Henley
*Oct. 20 at Hidden Valley
*Oct. 27 vs. Mazama
Volleyball
Aug. 24 vs. Hidden Valley
(At North Bend)
Aug. 26 at Cascade Christian
Challenger Invitational
Aug. 29 at Sheldon
Aug. 29 vs. Summit (at Sheldon)
Aug. 31 vs. Crook County
(at Thurston)
Sept. 5 vs. Sweet Home
Sept. 7 at Crater
Sept. 9 at Cascade Tournament
*Sept. 14 at Junction City
*Sept. 19 vs. Cottage Grove
Sept. 23 vs. North Eugene,
Thurston and Cascade in
Battle at the Bay
*Sept. 26 at Marist Catholic
*Sept. 28 vs. North Bend
*Oct. 3 vs. Junction City
*Oct. 5 at Cottage Grove
*Oct. 11 vs. Marist Catholic
Oct. 14 Marshfield Invitational
*Oct. 17 at North Bend
Oct. 21 vs. South Medford
Boys Soccer
Sept. 1 at Klamath Union
Sept. 6 vs. Henley
Sept. 11 at Newport
Sept. 14 vs. Cascade
*Sept. 18 at Junction City
*Sept. 20 vs. Cottage Grove
Sept. 25 vs. Hidden Valley
*Sept. 27 at Marist Catholic
Sept. 30 at Crater
*Oct. 2 vs. North Bend
*Oct. 4 vs. Junction City
*Oct. 9 at Cottage Grove
*Oct. 16 vs. Marist Catholic
*Oct. 18 vs. North Bend
Girls Soccer
Aug. 31 at Phoenix
Sept. 1 at Klamath Union
Sept. 6 vs. Henley
(At Hidden Valley)
Sept. 11 at Newport
Sept. 14 vs. Cascade
*Sept. 18 at Junction City
*Sept. 20 vs. Cottage Grove
Sept. 25 vs. Hidden Valley
*Sept. 27 at Marist Catholic
*Oct. 2 vs. North Bend
*Oct. 4 vs. Junction City
*Oct. 9 at Cottage Grove
*Oct. 16 vs. Marist Catholic
*Oct. 18 vs. North Bend
Cross Country
Sept. 2 Ultimook
Sept. 7 Brookings Invitational
Sept. 16 Prefontaine Memorial Run
Sept. 23 Northwest Classic
Sept. 30 Woahink Invitational
Oct. 12 Crater Twilight Invitational
Oct. 16 Umpqua Invite
Oct. 26 Sky-Em Championships
Nov. 4 State Meet
Myrtle Point
Football
Sept. 1 vs. Adrian (at Dufur)
Sept. 9 vs. Cove (at Burns)
*Sept. 22 vs. Chiloquin
*Sept. 29 vs. Lost River
*Oct. 6 at Bonanza
Oct. 13 vs. Crosspoint Christian
*Oct. 20 at Mohawk
*Oct. 27 at Camas Valley
Volleyball
Aug. 29 vs. Toledo
Sept. 1-2 at Dufur Classic
Sept. 6 vs. Marshfield JV
and Bandon
*Sept. 7 vs. Pacific
*Sept. 12 vs. Elkton
Sept. 13 vs. Rogue Valley Adventist
*Sept. 14 at Days Creek
*Sept. 19 at Umpqua Valley Christian
*Sept. 21 vs. Powers
*Sept. 26 at New Hope Christian
*Sept. 28 at Riddle
*Oct. 3 at North Douglas
*Oct. 5 vs. Camas Valley
*Oct. 10 at Glendale
*Oct. 12 at Yoncalla
*Oct. 13 vs. Crosspoint Christian
Cross Country
Sept. 6 Umpqua Opener
Sept. 9 Myrtle Point Harvest Festival
Sept. 16 Prefontaine Memorial Run
Sept. 22 Champs Invite
Sept. 29 Fugate Farms Invite
Sept. 30 Woahink Lake Invitational
Oct. 10 Days Creek Relays
Oct. 18 Umpqua Invite
Oct. 26 District Championships
Nov. 4 State Mee
Pacific
Volleyball
Oct. 29 at Camas Valley
Oct. 31 at Powers
Sept. 5 vs. Reedsport
*Sept. 7 at Myrtle Point
*Sept. 12 vs. Yoncalla
*Sept. 14 vs. Camas Valley
*Sept. 21 at Days Creek
*Sept. 26 vs. Oakland
*Sept. 28 vs. Powers
*Oct. 3 at Umpqua Valley Christian
*Oct. 6 vs. New Hope Christian
*Oct. 7 vs. Riddle
*Oct. 10 at Elkton
*Oct. 12 at North Douglas
Coed Soccer (with Bandon)
Schedule Incomplete
*Sept. 19 at Coquille
*Sept. 26 at Sutherlin
*Oct. 12 vs. Coquille
*Oct. 19 vs. Sutherlin
Cross Country
Schedule not available
Reedsport
Football
Sept. 1 vs. Riverside
Sept. 8 at Waldport
*Sept. 15 at Oakland
*Sept. 22 vs. Rogue River
*Sept. 29 at Illinois Valley
*Oct. 6 vs. Gold Beach
*Oct. 13 at Glide
*Oct. 20 vs. Bandon
*Oct. 27 vs. North Douglas/Yoncalla
Volleyball
Aug. 30 at Marshfield JV
Sept. 5 at Pacific
Sept. 7 vs. Coquille (at North Bend)
Sept. 9 vs. Elkton and North Douglas
*Sept. 12 at Oakland
*Sept. 14 at Gold Beach
*Sept. 16 vs. Central Linn
(At East Linn Christian)
*Sept. 16 at East Linn Christian
*Sept. 19 at Bandon
*Sept. 21 vs. Illinois Valley
Sept. 23 at Mohawk Mustang Classic
*Sept. 26 vs. Waldport
*Sept. 28 vs. Oakland
*Sept. 30 at Oakridge
*Sept. 30 vs. Lowell (at Oakridge)
*Oct. 3 vs. Gold Beach
*Oct. 5 vs. Bandon
*Oct. 10 at Illinois Valley
*Oct. 12 at Waldport
*Oct. 14 vs. Monroe and Toledo
Cross Country
Sept. 6 Umpqua Opener
Sept. 9 Myrtle Point Harvest Festival
Sept. 13 Acorn Gully Chase
Sept. 16 Prefontaine Memorial Run
Sept. 19 Warrior Run
Sept. 29 Fugate Farms Invite
Oct. 18 Umpqua Invite
Oct. 19 Run for the Brownies
Oct. 26 District Championships
Nov. 4 State Meet
Brookings - Harbor
Football
*Sept. 1 at Coquille
*Sept. 9 at Lakeview
*Sept. 15 at Cascade Christian
*Sept. 22 vs. Sutherlin
*Sept. 29 vs. Phoenix
*Oct. 6 at South Umpqua
*Oct. 13 vs. St. Mary’s
*Oct. 20 at North Valley
*Oct. 28 vs. Douglas
Volleyball
Aug. 29 vs. Hidden Valley
Aug. 31 at Gold Beach
Sept. 6 vs. Del Norte
Sept. 9 at Arcata tournament
*Sept. 12 vs. Cascade Christian
*Sept. 14 at Douglas
Sept. 16 Brookings-Harbor tourney
*Sept. 19 at Sutherlin
Sept. 21 at Del Norte
*Sept. 23 vs. Lakeview
*Sept. 28 vs. St. Mary’s
*Oct. 3 at South Umpqua
*Oct. 5 at Glide
*Oct. 10 vs. North Valley
*Oct. 12 at Coquille
*Oct. 17 vs. Rogue River
Boys Soccer
Aug. 29 at Hidden Valley
*Sept. 9 at Lakeview
*Sept. 12 vs. Rogue River
*Sept. 15 vs. Lost River
*Sept. 19 at North Valley
*Sept. 26 at Illinois Valley
*Oct. 3 vs. North Valley
*Oct. 5 at Lakeview
*Oct. 10 at Rogue River
*Oct. 13 at Lost River
*Oct. 24 vs. Illinois Valley
Girls Soccer
*Sept. 5 vs. Douglas
*Sept. 7 at Coquille
*Sept. 12 at Norh Valley
*Sept. 14 at Sutherlin
*Sept. 20 vs. Cascade Christian
*Sept. 26 at St. Mary’s
*Sept. 28 at Rogue River
*Oct. 2 at Lost River
*Oct. 5 vs. Lakeview
*Oct. 14 vs. Coquille
*Oct. 16 vs. Sutherlin
*Oct. 18 vs. Cascade Christian
Cross Country
Aug. 26 Crusader Invitational
Sept. 7 Brookings Invite
Sept. 12 Bear Picker Challenge
Sept. 16 Rogue Invitational
Sept. 27 at McKinleyville, Calif.
Sept. 29 Fugate Farms Invite
Oct. 7 Stan Goodell
The Legend Invite
Oct. 14 Clam Beach Invitational
Oct. 18 at North Coast Prep, Calif.
Oct. 26 District Meet
Gold Beach
Football
Sept. 1 at Heppner
Sept. 9 vs. Nestucca
*Sept. 15 vs. Glide
*Sept. 22 vs. North Douglas/Yoncalla
*Sept. 29 at Bandon
*Sept. 6 at Reedsport
*Sept. 13 vs. Rogue River
*Oct. 20 vs. Illinois Valley
*Oct. 27 at Oakland
Volleyball
Aug. 29 at Powers
Aug. 31 vs. Brookings-Harbor
Sept. 5 at Del Norte
*Sept. 12 vs. Bandon
*Sept. 14 vs. Reedsport
*Sept. 16 vs. Toledo (at Monroe)
*Sept. 16 at Monroe
*Sept. 19 vs. Illinois Valley
*Sept. 21 at Waldport
*Sept. 26 at Oakland
*Sept. 28 at Bandon
*Sept. 30 vs. Central Linn and East Linn Christian
*Oct. 3 at Reedsport
*Oct. 5 at Illinois Valley
*Oct. 10 vs. Waldport
*Oct 12 vs. Oakland
*Oct. 14 vs. Lowell (at Bandon)
*Oct. 14 vs. Oakridge (at Bandon)
Coed Soccer
Schedule incomplete
*Sept. 12 vs. Sutherlin
*Sept. 26 at Coquille
*Oct. 12 at Sutherlin
*Oct. 17 vs. Coquille