South Coast Chowder Competition and Craft Bazaar

People sample chowder Saturday during the inaugural South Coast Chowder Competition and Craft Bazaar.

 Ed Glazar The World

COOS BAY — Soon after moving to the South Coast about a year ago, I asked the question many of us do when we first arrive to this unique, seaside community: Where is the best place to get a bowl of chowder?

Over time, I’ve heard plenty of recommendations of must-stop places to visit, but as luck would have it over the weekend a competition kicked off to judge who really has the best chowder around town.

