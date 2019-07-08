Southwest Oregon Amateur champions

The flight winners for the Southwestern Oregon Amateur stand together Sunday on the 15th green, where three of the championship matches ended. They include, from let, Rich Edwards, Greg Harless, Kevin Snyder and Cody Stoeffel. 

 JOHN GUNTHER, The World

<h2>Southwest Oregon Amateur

At Coos Golf Club

Championship Flight

First Round

Jason Humphrey d. Kristopher Wood, 5 and 3

Jimmy Kelley d. Kurt Woodburn, 2 and 1

Ethan Devore d. Andrew Kimbell, 1-up

Phil Shoaf d. Camden Chose, 6 and 5

Cody Stoeffel d. Greg Harless, 2 and 1

Shane Morehead d. Ritchie Stefiuk, 2 and 1

Jake Muldowney d. Tyler Mulkey, 7 and 6

Corey Marineau d. Mike Lynch, 2 and 1

Quarterfinals

Jimmy Kelley d. Jason Humphrey, 1 up

Phil Shoaf d. Ethan Devore, 7 and 5

Cody Stoeffel d. Shane Morehead, 4 and 3

Corey Marineau d. Jake Muldowney, 5 and 4

Semifinals

Jimmy Kelley d. Phil Shoaf, 1-up

Cody Stoeffel d. Corey Marineau, 4 and 3

Championship

Cody Stoeffel d. Jimmy Kelley, 4 and 3

Third Place

Phil Shoaf d. Corey Marineau, 2-up

First Flight

Quarterfinals

Kristopher Wood d. Kurt Woodburn, 3 and 2

Andrew Kimbell d. Camden Chose, 1-up

Greg Harless d. Ritchie Stefiuk, 5 and 3

Mike Lynch d. Tyler Mulkey, 5 and 4

Semifinals

Andrew Kimball d. Kristopher Wood, 7 and 6

Greg Harless d. Mike Lynch, 1-up

Championship

Greg Harless d. Andrew Kimbell, 5 and 3

Second Flight

First Round

James Schaneveldt d. Pat Cahill, 8 and 7

Craig Praus d. Bobby Cox, 6 and 5

Andrew Simpson d. Mike Freeman, 8 and 7

Marty Stephens d. Todd Tripp, 3 and 2

Kevin Snyder d. Scott Lancaster, 6 and 5

Kris Scheuneman d. Rich Edwards, 2 and 1

Matt Schueneman d. Steve Stalcup, 4 and 3

Ron Beckham d. Robin Oliver, 4 and 2

Quarterfinals

James Schaneveldt d. Craig Praus, 1-up

Andrew Simpson d. Marty Stephens, 5 and 4

Kevin Snyder d. Kris Scheuneman, 8 and 7

Matt Scheuneman d. Ron Beckham, 1-up

Semifinals

Andrew Simpson d. James Schaneveldt, 2-up

Kevin Snyder d. Matt Scheuneman, 5 and 4

Championship

Kevin Snyder d. Andrew Simpson, 7 and 6

Third Place

Matt Scheuneman d. James Schaneveldt, 2 and 1

Third Flight

Quarterfinals

Bobby Cox d. Pat Cahill, 6 and 5

Mike Freeman d. Todd Tripp, 5 and 4

Rich Edwards d. Scott Lancaster, 2-up

Steve Stalcup d. Robin Oliver, 2-up

Semifinals

Bobby Cox d. Mike Freeman, 19th hole

Rich Edwards d. Steve Stalcup, 5 and 3

Championship

Rich Edwards d. Bobby Cox, 4 and 3

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0