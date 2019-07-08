<h2>Southwest Oregon Amateur
At Coos Golf Club
Championship Flight
First Round
Jason Humphrey d. Kristopher Wood, 5 and 3
Jimmy Kelley d. Kurt Woodburn, 2 and 1
Ethan Devore d. Andrew Kimbell, 1-up
Phil Shoaf d. Camden Chose, 6 and 5
Cody Stoeffel d. Greg Harless, 2 and 1
Shane Morehead d. Ritchie Stefiuk, 2 and 1
Jake Muldowney d. Tyler Mulkey, 7 and 6
Corey Marineau d. Mike Lynch, 2 and 1
Quarterfinals
Jimmy Kelley d. Jason Humphrey, 1 up
Phil Shoaf d. Ethan Devore, 7 and 5
Cody Stoeffel d. Shane Morehead, 4 and 3
Corey Marineau d. Jake Muldowney, 5 and 4
Semifinals
Jimmy Kelley d. Phil Shoaf, 1-up
Cody Stoeffel d. Corey Marineau, 4 and 3
Championship
Cody Stoeffel d. Jimmy Kelley, 4 and 3
Third Place
Phil Shoaf d. Corey Marineau, 2-up
First Flight
Quarterfinals
Kristopher Wood d. Kurt Woodburn, 3 and 2
Andrew Kimbell d. Camden Chose, 1-up
Greg Harless d. Ritchie Stefiuk, 5 and 3
Mike Lynch d. Tyler Mulkey, 5 and 4
Semifinals
Andrew Kimball d. Kristopher Wood, 7 and 6
Greg Harless d. Mike Lynch, 1-up
Championship
Greg Harless d. Andrew Kimbell, 5 and 3
Second Flight
First Round
James Schaneveldt d. Pat Cahill, 8 and 7
Craig Praus d. Bobby Cox, 6 and 5
Andrew Simpson d. Mike Freeman, 8 and 7
Marty Stephens d. Todd Tripp, 3 and 2
Kevin Snyder d. Scott Lancaster, 6 and 5
Kris Scheuneman d. Rich Edwards, 2 and 1
Matt Schueneman d. Steve Stalcup, 4 and 3
Ron Beckham d. Robin Oliver, 4 and 2
Quarterfinals
James Schaneveldt d. Craig Praus, 1-up
Andrew Simpson d. Marty Stephens, 5 and 4
Kevin Snyder d. Kris Scheuneman, 8 and 7
Matt Scheuneman d. Ron Beckham, 1-up
Semifinals
Andrew Simpson d. James Schaneveldt, 2-up
Kevin Snyder d. Matt Scheuneman, 5 and 4
Championship
Kevin Snyder d. Andrew Simpson, 7 and 6
Third Place
Matt Scheuneman d. James Schaneveldt, 2 and 1
Third Flight
Quarterfinals
Bobby Cox d. Pat Cahill, 6 and 5
Mike Freeman d. Todd Tripp, 5 and 4
Rich Edwards d. Scott Lancaster, 2-up
Steve Stalcup d. Robin Oliver, 2-up
Semifinals
Bobby Cox d. Mike Freeman, 19th hole
Rich Edwards d. Steve Stalcup, 5 and 3
Championship
Rich Edwards d. Bobby Cox, 4 and 3