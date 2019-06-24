BANDON — Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center welcomes Stephanie Lyon, L.Ac., Dipl. OM, PharmD, RPh, Pharmacist, Acupuncturist and Integrative Medicine.
Lyon earned her Master’s Degree in traditional Chinese medicine from the Colorado School of Traditional Chinese Medicine in December 2004. This four-year program consisted of 3,000 hours of education, including 1,095 hours of clinical practice. She became a certified specialist in acupuncture and Oriental medicine (including Chinese herbal medicine) with the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine in January 2005, has maintained this certification consistently and is licensed as an acupuncturist in the states of Colorado and Oregon. This includes certification in clean needle technique.
Lyon's training and experience includes adjunctive therapies such as moxibustion, cupping and Chinese herbal medicine, ear acupuncture and dietary and lifestyle recommendations. She also has advanced training in herb-drug interactions, herbal toxicities and integrative oncology through Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centers and has completed a Doctorate in Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) from Creighton University in Nebraska, and is a registered pharmacist in the states of Colorado, Idaho and Oregon. She is currently a post-doctoral fellow at the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona.
For more information about the services Lyon provides contact Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center at 541-329-0154.