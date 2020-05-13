FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
CONTACT:
Scott McEachern, Director, Southern Coos Health Foundation
541.329.1040
Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center and its Foundation Celebrate You
Honoring caregivers, healthcare workers, business owners, mask-makers anyone who provides an essential service. We celebrate the hard work, community spirit, and dedication of the Bandon Community.
BANDON, OR, May 12, 2020 – In this time of uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on civic life, we have seen tremendous community strength, support, and dedication from our neighbors, friends, first responders, medical professionals, essential workers, students, teachers, and local small businesses. The Southern Coos Health Foundation and Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center would like to take this time to recognize and honor those who have been lighting up our community with acts of kindness, generosity, and positivity. Those “Community Lights” who have made life a little easier, a little better, a little brighter for those around them and who inspire you to make a mask, check on a neighbor, share a smile, or have a little more patience.
Developed by the Southern Coos Health Foundation and sponsored by the Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, the Southern Coos Community Lights campaign will honor one specially selected community member per week over the course of 18 weeks based on nominations received from the community.
Criteria for Selection: Local Caregivers
• We honor caregivers in the healthcare community as well as caregivers you might not expect. Did someone bring a meal to a friend? Has a local restaurant owner delivered food to healthcare workers? Has an employee at the hospital made you feel safe by offering you a mask? Did you appreciate the care you received during your telehealth visit?
• Local: We honor people who live or work in Bandon or Port Orford
Each person nominated for the Community Lights honor will receive a Community Lights nominee recognition pack and will be recognized on the Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center website and social media pages, and at the Southern Coos Health Foundation Golf for Health tournament at the end of the campaign. Each week the community member selected to be the Community Light of the Week will receive a recognition pack, a profile on the Southern Coos Health Foundation and Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center social media pages, inclusion in a weekly press release, a $25 gift card for a local restaurant, and special recognition at the Southern Coos Health Foundation Golf for Health tournament.
