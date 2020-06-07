SCH Board Meeting April 2020
prepared by Carol Acklin
(My note: After interviewing two excellent candidates, The Board selected Brent Biscoff to complete the one year remaining in Tom Bedell’s term. )
CEO Report pg 16 (selected sections copied from CEO Eugene Suksi’s Report)
While we are waiting for the virus to come to our area, we are also reopening lab and imaging and have begun to schedule elective procedures. We will limit our elective procedures to 50% of past volume in order to keep capacity in reserve for when the virus does arrive.
Jeremiah Dodrill has accepted our offer to become the CFO for Southern Coos Hospital and Health
Center. (My note: Jeremiah is a graduate of Bandon High School. His mother was an elementary teacher at Ocean Crest for many years and his dad was the president of a local bank until his retirement. Full disclosure: Jeremiah was one of my fifth grade students about 30 or so years ago and I was delighted to see that he had accepted the job!)
The Clinic is slowly ramping up the # of patients seen in clinic while maintaining Covid-19 safe practices.
Olixn Adams, DO, started in clinic on April 10 with a full schedule. There is currently a waitlist and with staff working closely with him to add clinic days (in addition to his 5 per month) to accommodate all patients.
Debra Guzman continues to add former Amy Hinshaw patients to her clinic.
Clinic patient volume is down primarily due to Covid-19. Many of the cancellations are due to clinic policy of emergent patients only, patients adhering to the stay-at-home policy, lack of patient access for telehealth or simply not wanting a telehealth visit.
An RN is available at the clinic 3 days a week to support the providers with prescriptions, chronic disease management and annual wellness visits.
Implementation of Televox patient call reminders is underway to reduce no show/cancellation rates and increase the number of patients seen by allowing time for reschedules and filling in the vacant slot on the provider's schedule.
We are working on obtaining several specialists to come to clinic 1-2 times per month to decrease our patients having to leave the area for specialty care.
CNO Report page 19
Our visitors policy is loosening up allowing 1 visitor per day, along with the proper screening.
Radiology: Mammography is back seeing clients
Pharmacy: We have a new Pharmacist from the community, Steve Wilson.
CFO Report pg (follows page 21. They are using their own page numbering, which doesn’t work in the flow (selected sections copied from CFO Report)
Our financial survival has been preserved through funding received under the CARES Act, The Payroll Protection Program and other funds. While these funds are not gifts, since much of the funding must be repaid, we have approximately $8M Dollars in reserves. Cash Flow will an especially important factor in the months ahead.
Days Cash on Hand fell in April from 63.8 days to 56.4 days primarily due to the losses in the months of February and March. Not reflected in these totals are COVID-19 relieve grant fund of $822,000 and Medicare Accelerated Payment Loans of $7,352,000 which were received in April. These amounts have been set aside due to restrictions for the use of the funds. (I suggest taking a look at the page following pg 21 to see how the costs of the Covid shut-down has affected the hospital)
(The Inpatient and Swing bed patient numbers were surprisingly high, considering the hospital had been closed to most procedures/tests. The hospitals in the area do move patients to the most appropriate environment, and since we did not have any COVID patients in the last two months, that may have accounted for the higher numbers)
(If you scroll to the page titled Investments State Pool and look at the bottom of the page, you will see where we “parked” all that federal money—$7,352,042—as a portion of it will have to be paid back
CIO Report pg 23
Two projects the IT department is working on are scanning and destroying outdated paper records held in the SCHHC shop building and
developing an online form that patients can submit for requests for medical information.
Foundation Report pg 25
The Foundation and the hospital have been working with the City of Bandon and the Chamber of Commerce to develop a screening kit to distribute to business partners in Bandon.
As reported in last month’s Foundation report, the board decided to postpone the annual Golf for Health Classic, which was scheduled for May 29 & 30. We have now tentatively rescheduled the event for September 26, 2020, pending lifting of stay-at-home orders and the decrease of COVID-19 cases in southern Oregon.
Grant Applications
Submitted
• • Advanced Health Telehealth Fund
• • Oregon Community Foundation, COVID relief
Pending
• • HRSA Telehealth grant
• • FCC Teleheath Fund to boost our telehealth capacity
• • Ford Family Foundation, convening a local network to meet health needs
• • USDA distance learning and telehealth program
* * *
I learned this week that Bandon High School graduate Jeremiah Dodrill has been hired as the new Chief Financial Officer for the Southern Coos Health District. His parents, Sue and Walt Dodrill, still live in Bandon. Sue taught school at Ocean Crest Elementary for many years and Walt was an officer with Western Bank.
Board member Carol Acklin is especially pleased to see the new hire as he was a fifth grader in her class some 30 years ago.
He joins the new interim CEO Eugene Suksi, who has plenty of experience in hospital administration and seems to be a good fit for the district.
In other hospital news, Brent Bishoff, the general manager of Coos-Curry Electric Co-op, has been appointed to fill out the unexpired term of board member Tom Bedell, and will be sworn in at the June 25 meeting of the board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In