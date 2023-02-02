Located at the heart of Coos Bay Oregon, the Blue Heron Bistro is a small-town German restaurant serving traditional German food, local seafood, and now Memphis style bbq (yeah its that good).
DONT FORGET ABOUT OUR FANTASTIC BRUNCH SUNDAYS ONLY FROM 10AM TO 2 PM
Here at the Blue Heron, we believe in serving homemade, well-prepared meals to our customers. We shop as local as possible when possible using farmers markets and farm to table products . We make our very own desserts, French bread, and dark German sourdough rye and buttermilk bread right here in the restaurant. In addition, our German bratwurst and Kasseler Rippchen are made and smoked right here in house.. We have also started smoking our very own meats memphis bbq style .. By using drippings from our meat dishes, we make our own gravies from scratch. Our restaurant has been serving these authentic, wholesome meals since 1976.
For an online virtual tour of the restaurant, click here.
Due to this insane crazy inflation, we have been reducing and changing out our menu it seems monthly to try to keep costs as low as possible. I myself the owner (Adam) have went back working 7 days a week between 80 and 90 hours a week trying to keep these costs as low as we can. From the bottom of my heart I thank you for choosing us for your dining experience and promise if and when this crazy world we live in tapers off back to normal we will reduce our prices and add back old favorites like they used to be.
