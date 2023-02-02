7 Devils Brewery and Public House

In 2013, the 7 Devils Brewing Co. joined the Coos Bay community as a small craft brewery on a mission to bring our guests beer that is thoughtfully crafted and coastally inspired. But beyond the beer, we wanted to create a place that evoked the same feelings of walking to meet the seashore after a long day — restorative and reinvigorating.
The original 7 Devils Tap Room was designed with coastal creativity front and center. From the ocean-friendly rain garden and hand-made furniture to the decor and paintings hung throughout the space, you’ll find yourself immersed in local artistry.
Whether it’s enjoying the local sounds by the firepit, catching rays on the patio, or watching through the glass garage doors as the brewers work their magic, there’s no shortage of good vibes or spots to mix and mingle at the Tap Room.
Our small yet inspired menu lets our beer list shine but never leaves you hungry. And for the designated drivers, little devils, and those who just don’t want a buzz, we offer a variety of non-alcoholic fermented beverages like kombucha and lemonade.
In 2021, we opened a second Coos Bay location, the 7 Devils Waterfront Alehouse. Our clientele had outgrown our small Tap Room, and we'd always dreamed of a bayside location. What better way to celebrate the coast than to take in the sprawling Coos Bay views while enjoying the bounty of the sea and soil? At the Waterfront Alehouse, every table has a view of the water, so you’ll have to sit somewhere new each time to choose your favorite vantage point. With two levels of dining, each with its own bar, we had plenty of space to fill.
All of the art you’ll see throughout the Alehouse was purchased from Coos Bay artists, the dishware from Annie Pollard of Alehouse pottery, and the furniture from local craftspeople.
Perfectly complementary to the 7 Devils’ beer list, our Alehouse food menu features a heavy-handed provision of seafood caught right here by local fishermen, hauled into Charleston on local vessels.
We’re a brewery. Our focus is on knocking our handcrafted ales out of the park. But when it comes to food, our mission stays the same: utilize the coastal cornucopia to bring our guests a true taste of Oregon’s south coast.
As a part of the Wild Rivers Coast Food Trail, we’re proud to join the ranks of other local businesses — farms, markets, eateries, and artisans — from Brookings to Reedsport and as far inland as Myrtle Point that source their ingredients from within a 150-mile radius.
Locations: 1240 N Bayshore Dr, Coos Bay OR
247 S 2nd St, Coos Bay, OR
Phone: 541.808.3738
Winter Hours: 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM
Website: https://7devilsbrewery.com
Facebook Pages:
https://www.facebook.com/7DevilsBrewingCo
https://www.facebook.com/7devilswaterfront
