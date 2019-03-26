FLORENCE - The South Coast Striders will hike the Sweet Creek/Beaver Creek area on Saturday, April 6.
The area offers hikers a smorgasbord mountain stream and waterfalls experience. There will be four different hikes, all of which are out and back on the same trail and rated moderate.
• The first will be a half-mile trip to view Beaver Creek Falls.
• The second will be a 1.2 mile hike to a different viewpoint of Beaver Creek Falls.
• The third hike will be 1.6 miles to Sweet Creek Falls.
• The final and best hike of the day will be a 1.6 mile hike along Sweet Creek on a trail that meanders along the water and travels right over the creek on a railed catwalk that is bolted to the side of the canyon.
All together the hikes will be 4.9 miles for the day, including four waterfall views.
Those who want to take it a little easier can cut out the third hike and take a break while the rest of the group goes on this section. Since the hikes are all “out and back” hikers can cut any of the hikes short and return to the parking area if they are getting tired. Plan on four hours for all the hikes — starting for home around 2 p.m.
Bring lunch and water and rain gear, dress in layers, and wear sturdy boots (waterproof is good).
Location and time
Meet at Oregon Dunes Visitor Center, located on the left directly opposite the turnoff for Highway 38 in Reedsport before 9 a.m., where vehicles will be consolidated for a leave time of 9 a.m. The group will arrive at the trail head about 10:30 a.m., with one rest stop on the way.
Suggested carpool sites and departure times:
• Reedsport Visitor Center — 9 a.m.
• Public Parking north of Coos Bay Visitor Center — 8:10 a.m.
• Rays in Bandon — 7:40 a.m.
• Coquille Visitor Center — 7:40 am..
• Battle Rock Park Visitor Center — 6:50 a.m.
Upcoming hikes and events:
Cape Arago (Pack Trail) — April 20
Coos Bay History Walk — May 11 (tentative)
Bear Claw 5K Your Way and Health Fair — May 18