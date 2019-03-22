<h2>South Coast Sea League
Playoff scores, with high scorer for each team in parentheses
Tuesday, March 19
Quarterfinals
Average Joes 130 (Logan Lucero 57), Ken Ware 54 (James Bates)
Team E 54 (Jasper Sawyer 24), Team Andrew 42 (Orion Orion and John Goudy, 12)
Thursday, March 21
Semifinals
Domibros 96 (Henry Scolari 25), Team E 64 (Taylor Fischer 22)
Wilson’s Market 93 (Archie Garrett 27), Average Joes 48 (Levi Rider 22)
Tuesday, March 26
Championship Game
At Sunset Middle School
Domibros vs. Wilson’s Market, 7 p.m.