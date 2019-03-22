<h2>South Coast Sea League

Playoff scores, with high scorer for each team in parentheses

Tuesday, March 19

Quarterfinals

Average Joes 130 (Logan Lucero 57), Ken Ware 54 (James Bates)

Team E 54 (Jasper Sawyer 24), Team Andrew 42 (Orion Orion and John Goudy, 12)

Thursday, March 21

Semifinals

Domibros 96 (Henry Scolari 25), Team E 64 (Taylor Fischer 22)

Wilson’s Market 93 (Archie Garrett 27), Average Joes 48 (Levi Rider 22)

Tuesday, March 26

Championship Game

At Sunset Middle School

Domibros vs. Wilson’s Market, 7 p.m.

