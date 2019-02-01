<h2>South Coast Sea League
Recent Scores
(Leading scorer for each team in parentheses)
Tuesday, Jan. 29
Domibros 83 (Joe Scolari and Jeremy Hatley 19), mcBallers 30 (Ian Craven 16)
Ken Ware 59 (Malio Favalora 26), US Coast Guard 40 (Luke Ruddy 14)
Team E 54 (Taylor Fischer 25), Team Andrew 51 (Jasper Sawyer 18)
Thursday, Jan. 31
McBallers 60 (James Brown 29), Ken Ware 45 (James Bates and Giovanni Byers 17)
Average Joes 70 (Jason Gunther 18), Domibros 59 (Henry Scolari 32)
Wilson’s Market 90 (Archie Garrett 32), US Coast Guard 49 (Ross Vanderpool and Talai Mased 16)
This week's Schedule
All Games at Sunset Middle School
Tuesday, Feb. 5
E vs. US Coast Guard, 6 p.m.
Wilson’s Market and Deli, 7 p.m.
Andrew vs. Domibros, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 7
Average Joes vs. Ken Ware, 6 p.m.
US Coast Guard vs. Andrew, 7 p.m.
Domibros vs. Ken Ware, 8 p.m.
Standings
;W-L
Domibros;6-1
Andrew;5-1
Average Joes;4-2
Team E;3-2
Wilson Market;3-2
US Coast Guard;1-6
McBallers;1-5
Ken Ware;1-5