<h2>South Coast Aquatic Team Open
Nov. 8-10
At North Bend
Individual results listed with name, age (in parentheses), events, places and times.
South Coast Aquatic Team
Clarissa Abrahamson (8) — 50 Backstroke, 6, 58.48; 25 Freestyle, 2, 20.80; 50 Freestyle, 2, 49.72; 25 Backstroke, 2, 25.92; 25 Breaststroke, 2, 31.33; 25 Butterfly, 2, 30.39; 50 Freestyle relay lead-off, 54.12.
Theren Banes (9) — 50 Freestyle, 2, 41.90; 100 Freestyle, 2, 1:39.15; 100 Breaststroke, 3, 2:12.56; 50 Butterfly, 1, 49.58; 100 Individual Medley, 1, 1:46.72.
Ailey Barich (10) — 100 Freestyle, 13, 2:04.71; 50 Freestyle, 5, 46.92; 100 Freestyle, 9, 1:58.71; 50 Backstroke, 6, 59.13.
Gillian Baxter (14) — 100 Freestyle, 9, 1:08.74; 100 Backstroke, 9, 1:26.71; 50 Butterfly, 5, 36.59; 50 Freestyle, 14, 30.99; 50 Breaststroke, 6, 42.24; 100 Breaststroke, 9, 1:28.10; 200 Breaststroke, 8, 3:11.32.
Cicilia Bollin (10) — 50 Backstroke, 9, 1:01.46; 50 Freestyle, 8, 55.798; 100 Freestyle, 11, 2:12.76; 50 Backstroke, 7, 1:00.98,
Kayla Croft (7) — 50 Backstroke, 13, 1:34.30; 25 Freestyle, 11, 47.55; 50 Freestyle, 9, 2:03.17; 25 Backstroke, 10, 45.95.
Isaac Flowers (9) — 50 Backstroke, 7, 57.77.
Mikyla Hague (8) — 50 Backstroke, 10, 1:02.85; 25 Freestyle, 3, 21.45; 50 Freestyle, 3, 53.74; 25 Backstroke, 4, 27.34.
Craig Hoefs (17) — 1000 Freestyle, 6, 11:37.56; 50 Backstroke, 1, 30.34; 100 Individual Medley, 4, 1:00.96; 50 Butterfly, 3, 27.55; 50 Freestyle, 17, 24.40; 100 Breaststroke, 3, 1:01.90; 200 Breaststroke, 3, 2:20.69; 100 Butterfly, 13, 1:05.43; 200 Individual Medley, 2, 2:14.08.
Morgan Hoefs (14) — 100 Freestyle, 10, 1:09.37; 100 Backstroke, 6, 1:21.40; 50 Butterfly, 7, 39.15; 50 Freestyle, 16, 31.96; 200 Freestyle, 11, 2:30.75; 50 Breaststroke, 5, 41.90; 100 Breaststroke, 11, 1:28.37.
Logan Jones (11) — 50 Backstroke, 9, 1:04.73; 50 Freestyle, 4, 59.32; 50 Backstroke, 4, 1:07.53.
Lucas Jones (11) — 50 Freestyle, 6, 1:04.56; 100 Freestyle, 8, 2:54.48.
Seth Londagin (11) — 50 Backstroke, 10, 1:06.64; 50 Freestyle, 5, 59.40; 50 Backstroke, 3, 1:04.68.
Mavrick Macalino (16) — 100 Fere, 5, 51.55; 100 Backstroke, 5, 1:02.46; 50 Butterfly, 2, 26.04; 50 Freestyle, 10, 23.66; 200 Freestyle, 6, 1:57.66; 200 Backstroke, 7, 2:18.05; 50 Breaststroke, 2, 34.56; 100 Butterfly, 5, 46.03; 200 Individual Medley, 3, 2:16.46.
Carlee McCrea (8) — 50 Backstroke, 11, 1:08.08; 25 Freestyle, 4, 22.27; 50 Freestyle, 4, 59.34; 25 Backstroke, 5, 28.06.
Evelynne Nelson (8) — 25 Freestyle, 8, 33.99; 25 Backstroke, 8, 38.11.
Maryam Qadir (13) — 50 Butterfly, 10, 1:00.63; 50 Freestyle, 21, 39.09.
Zoya Qadir (8) — 25 Freestyle, 5, 22.83; 25 Backstroke, 3, 27.22; 25 Breaststroke, 3, 34.70.
Heidi Quiroz (13) — 50 Backstroke, 5, 31.87; 50 Butterfly, 8, 44.56; 50 Freestyle, 19, 37.02; 50 Breaststroke, 9, 56.43.
Wendy Quiroz (13) — 50 Backstroke, 4, 48.10; 50 Butterfly, 9, 48.89; 50 Freestyle, 20, 38.87.
Madden Robertson (15) — 100 Freestyle, 14, 1:04.27; 50 Backstroke, 4, 35.15; 50 Breaststroke, 4, 43.62; 200 Individual Medley, 7, 2:45.42.
Evalynn RyBackstroke (6) — 25 Freestyle, 9, 38.01.
Morgan RyBackstroke (9) — 50 Freestyle, 2, 38.21; 100 Freestyle, 3, 1:30.26; 50 Backstroke, 1, 47.61; 100 Backstroke, 4, 1:45.92; 100 Breaststroke, 6, 2:20.51; 50 Butterfly, 5, 56.88; 100 Individual Medley, 2, 1:47.33; 100 Butterfly, 3, 2:12.13.
Hailey Speakman (10) — 50 Freestyle, 10, 59.88; 100 Freestyle, 12, 2:24.11; 50 Backstroke, 4, 56.07; 100 Backstroke, 5, 2:02.60.
Isabella Speakman (11) — 50 Freestyle, 9, 37.22; 50 Freestyle relay lead-off, 36.02; 100 Freestyle, 9, 1:22.43; 50 Backstroke, 8, 45.34; 50 Butterfly, 8, 46.05; 100 Breaststroke, 4, 1:35.73.
Brianna Thompson (11) — 50 Freestyle, 11, 6.99.
Ian Wakeling (15) — 50 Butterfly, 6, 29.92; 50 Freestyle, 23, 26.90; 100 Butterfly, 14, 1:09.39.
Kile Wakeling (9) — 50 Backstroke, 8, 59.17; 50 Freestyle, 4, 48.30; 100 Breaststroke, 4, 2:21.90.
Olivia Wenbourne (6) — 50 Backstroke, 8, 1:00.58; 25 Freestyle, 7, 28.82; 50 Freestyle, 6, 1:08.86; 25 Backstroke, 6, 28.28.
Rebecca Witharm (14) — 100 Freestyle, 4, 1:04.36; 100 Backstroke, 4, 1:14.13; 100 Individual Medley, 6, 1:13.78; 50 Butterfly, 2, 30.95; 50 Freestyle, 7, 28.54; 200 Freestyle, 5, 2:18.95; 50 Breaststroke, 3, 40.66; 100 Breaststroke, 4, 1:27.10.
Gold Coast Swim Team
Benjamin Aley (11) — 100 Freestyle, 7, 1:41.49; 10 Backstroke, 5, 2:12.11; 50 Butterfly, 3, 59.48.
Elliot Aley (12) — 100 Freestyle, 2, 1:21.40; 100 Backstroke, 3, 1:35.32.
Dani Barrett (9) — 100 Freestyle, 7, 1:48.00; 100 Backstroke, 6, 2:10.69.
Avery Bartholomew (10) — 100 Backstroke, 2, 1:37.79; 100 Breaststroke, 2, 1:47.25; 50 Butterfly, 2, 49.02; 100 Individual Medley, 1, 1;31.61; 50 Freestyle relay lead-off, 45.82; 100 Butterfly, 2, 2:02.07.
Benjamin Bartholomew (7) — 50 Freestyle, 1, 39.13; 25 Backstroke, 1, 20.40; 25 Breaststroke, 2, 27.85; 100 Individual Medley, 1, 1:44.00.
Jamison Batdorff (11) — 100 Freestyle, 5, 1:26.22; 100 Backstroke, 4, 1:46.21; 200 Individual Medley, 2, 3:27.71.
Jonas Batdorff (14) — 100 Backstroke, 12, 1:35.97; 200 Breaststroke, 9, 3:22.30; 200 Individual Medley, 9, 3:05.41.
Kaydence Batdorff (6) — 50 Backstroke, 14, 1:37.96; 50 Freestyle, 7, 1:23.65.
Jamee Bowers (15) — 100 Freestyle, 8, 1:07.15; 100 Backstroke, 8, 1:26.08; 50 Breaststroke, 2, 39.93; 100 Breaststroke, 8, 1:27.30; 100 Butterfly, 5, 1:17.47.
Finley Cheal (13) — 100 Freestyle, 11, 56.75; 100 Backstroke, 8, 1:08.38; 100 Individual Medley, 6, 1:08.26; 50 Freestyle, 20, 25.83; 200 Freestyle, 9, 2:09.83; 100 Butterfly, 10, 1:02.01; 200 Individual Medley, 4, 2:22.19.
Abigail Erb (11) — 50 Backstroke, 9, 46.63; 100 Breaststroke, 8, 1:55.67; 100 Butterfly, 8, 1:56.70.
Nicholas Erb (9) — 50 Backstroke, 3, 1:03.84.
Zoe Frangopoulos (10) — 50 Freestyle, 9, 59.73; 100 Freestyle, 10, 2:08.51; 50 Backstroke, 10, 1:12.08; 100 Backstroke, 8, 2:35.97.
Macey Goodrich (17) — 100 Backstroke, 7, 1:22.80; 500 Freestyle, 6, 7:09.11; 200 Breaststroke, 11, 3:23.61.
Summer Green (10) — 50 Freestyle 4, 46.70; 100 Freestyle, 6, 1:43.70; 50 Backstroke, 2, 55.23; 100 Breaststroke, 5, 2:02.73; 50 Butterfly, 6, 1:00.63; 100 Individual Medley, 3, 1:50.30; 50 Backstroke relay lead-off, 53.36.
Charlie Hatch (11) — 100 Freestyle, 6, 1:31.71.
Ethan Kirchner (13) — 100 Freestyle, 18, 1:19.95; 100 Backstroke, 10, 1:26.40; 100 Individual Medley, 11, 1:26.26; 50 Freestyle, 27, 34.19; 50 Freestyle relay lead-off, 35.40; 200 Backstroke, 8, 3:06.32; 100 Breaststroke, 11, 1;36.53.
Paige Kirchner (15) — 50 Backstroke, 2, 34.11; 100 Individual Medley, 8, 1:15.74; 50 Freestyle, 10, 29.37.
Kollin Kuhn (10) — 50 Freestyle, 10, 6, 57.95; 100 Freestyle, 4, 2:00.57; 100 Backstroke, 2, 2:14.98.
Addison Matsui (10) — 50 Freestyle, 6, 48.06; 100 Freestyle, 4, 1:42.65; 50 Backstroke, 3, 55.93.
Jackson Grant Matsui (6) — 25 Freestyle, 6, 38.79.
Carter McGriff (10) — 100 Individual Medley, 10, 1:26.88; 50 Freestyle, 1, 33.23; 100 Breaststroke, 1, 1:36.83; 100 Butterfly, 6, 1:40.65.
Maya Parrish (9) — 100 Individual Medley, 16, 1:36.01; 100 Freestyle, 2, 1:27.35; 100 Backstroke, 3, 1:40.85.
Audry Petley (9) — 50 Freestyle, 11, 1:01.85; 50 Backstroke, 9, 1:10.94.
Zachary Randle (17) — 100 Freestyle, 8, 55.67; 500 Freestyle, 9, 5:37.49; 200 Individual Medley, 6, 2:31.75.
Liam Rasley (8) — 25 Freestyle, 4, 25.87; 25 Backstroke, 4, 26.04.
Joslynn Rebloa (13) — 100 Backstroke, 10, 1:39.64; 50 Breaststroke, 10, 1:12.97.
Maiken Saboe (7) — 50 Backstroke, 12, 1:30.11; 25. Freestyle, 10, 43.30; 50 Freestyle, 8, 1:37.90; 25 Backstroke, 9, 42.72.
Kylee Sams (9) — 50 Freestyle, 3, 43.65; 50 Backstroke, 8, 1:01.07; 100 Backstroke, 7, 2:10.97; 50 Butterfly, 8, 1:06.20.
Brayden Stalcup (9) — 100 Individual Medley, 12, 1:53.08; 50 Freestyle, 5, 49.28; 100 Freestyle, 3, 1:47.11; 50 Backstroke, 2, 58.03; 100 Backstroke, 1, 1:56.76; 100 Breaststroke, 2, 2:06.22; 50 Butterfly, 2, 56.16.
Lily Thompson (10) — 100 Individual Medley, 15, 1:27.56; 50 Freestyle, 1, 35.28; 100 Freestyle, 1, 1:19.50; 100 Backstroke, 1, 1:33.08; 100 Breaststroke, 1, 1:41.16; 50 Butterfly, 1, 42.51; 100 Butterfly, 1, 1:34.47.
Calvin Thompson-Poore (8) — 50 Backstroke, 11, 1:17.70; 25 Freestyle, 5, 26.35; 50 Freestyle, 4, 1:00.07; 25 Backstroke, 6, 32.08.
Allison Wright (12) — 50 Freestyle, 1, 28.46; 100 Freestyle, 2, 1:03.30; 50 Backstroke, 2, 32.39; 50 Butterfly, 1, 30.95; 200 Individual Medley, 2, 2:37.31; 100 Butterfly, 1, 1:09.53.
Southwestern Oregon Community College
Lauren Adamson (19) — 100 Individual Medley, 3, 1:08.62; 50 Freestyle, 3, 27.62; 200 Freestyle, 6, 2:20.34; 100 Breaststroke, 3, 1:19.35.
Matthew Bell (19) — 1000 Freestyle, 1, 11:46.24; 500 Freestyle, 8, 5:27.26; 50 Backstroke relay lead-off, 28.98; 200 Backstroke, 6, 2:14.30.
James Camp (21) — 200 Bac, 6, 2:14.30; 100 Individual Medley, 1, 55.38; 50 Freestyle, 1, 21.73; 100 Butterfly, 1, 51.61.
Emily Corbett (18) — 200 Freestyle, 9, 2:24.91; 50 Backstroke relay lead-off, 32.77; 200 Backstroke, 5, 2;37.06; 100 Butterfly, 6, 1:18.10.
Eleanor Dacar (19) — 100 Individual Medley, 4, 1:11.95; 200 Freestyle, 8, 2:22.97; 200 Butterfly, 4, 2:34.06.
Jacqueline Feurtado (18) — 100 Individual Medley, 2, 1:02.94; 50 Freestyle, 2, 25.73; 200 Freestyle, 1, 2:01.42; 100 Butterfly, 1, 1:00.69; 200 Butterfly, 1, 2:15.32.
Hunter Fosler (19) — 1000 Freestyle, 2, 10:28.74; 50 Freestyle, 16, 24.35; 500 Freestyle, 2, 5:04.93.
Anders Hocum (18) — 200 Freestyle, 7, 2:00.91; 500 Freestyle, 11, 5:46.34; 100 Breaststroke, 4, 1:04.96; 200 Breaststroke, 5, 2:23.26.
Anna Hutchins (18) — 100 Freestyle, 1, 11:10.40; 50 Freestyle, 1, 25.70; 500 Freestyle, 1, 5:22.81; 200 Butterfly, 2, 2:15.44.
Nathan James (18) — 50 Freestyle, 8, 23.47; 200 Freestyle, 1, 1:52.29; 500 Freestyle, 3, 5:10.78.
AJ Kliewer (18) — 50 Freestyle, 15, 24.23; 100 Breaststroke, 5, 1:07.70; 200 Breaststroke, 4, 2:21.49; 400 Individual Medley, 3, 4:37.70.
Maxence Liboz (19) — 100 Freestyle, 4, 51.21; 100 Backstroke, 2, 57.11; 200 Freestyle, 2, 1:52.78; 500 Freestyle, 5, 5:19.25; 200 Backstroke, 5, 2:11.11; 200 Individual Medley, 1, 2:08.06.
Meredith Mandal (19) — 1000 Freestyle, 4, 11:49.96; 500 Freestyle, 3, 5:43.72; 100 Breaststroke, 2, 1:17.60; 200 Breaststroke, 2, 2;44.79.
Arthur Marques (18) — 1000 Freestyle, 1, 10:04.80; 50 Freestyle, 13, 24.19; 500 Freestyle, 1, 4:52.63; 200 Butterfly, 1, 2:02.35.
Hannah Miner (18) — 100 Individual Medley, 12, 1:17.11; 50 Freestyle, 13, 30.54; 200 Freestyle, 10, 2:26.64; 500 Freestyle, 5, 6:32.93.
Seth Mullikin (18) — 50 Freestyle, 13, 24.19; 200 Freestyle, 4, 1:55.42; 100 Butterfly, 7, 57.22; 200 Butterfly, 5, 2:13.25.
Agnese Ozola (20) — 1000 Freestyle, 3, 11:16.92; 100 Individual Medley, 1, 1:02.67; 50 Backstroke relay lead-off, 18.53; 200 Backstroke, 1, 2:15.16; 100 Butterfly, 2, 1:02.95.
Braxton Reece (18) — 100 Individual Medley, 2, 59.04; 50 Freestyle, 12, 24.03; 100 Butterfly, 9, 57.56; 200 Butterfly, 4, 2:11.94.
Alejandro Robles Ruiz (18) —50 Backstroke relay lead-off, 25.11; 200 Backstroke, 2, 1:55.19; 100 Butterfly, 2, 51.92; 400 Individual Medley, 1, 4:18.95.
Hunter Sherwood (19) — 1000 Freestyle, 3, 10:46.60; 500 Freestyle, 4, 5:14.72; 50 Backstroke relay lead-off, 27.03; 200 Backstroke, 3, 2:07.21; 200 Butterfly, 3, 2:09.75.
Joshua Smith (18) — 50 Freestyle, 4, 22.89; 200 Freestyle, 3, 1:453.23; 100 Breaststroke, 2, 58.49; 2000 Breaststroke, 1, 2:13.02.
Taylar Spurgeon (19) — 100 Individual Medley, 10, 1:16.40; 50 Freestyle, 15, 31.46; 100 Breaststroke, 7, 1:27.62; 200 Breaststroke, 4, 3:02.98.
Landon Stalnaker (19) — 1000 Freestyle, 5, 11:03.50; 50 Freestyle, 7, 23.30.
Elliot Steward (19) — 50 Freestyle, 6, 23.16; 100 Butterfly, 3, 55.38; 200 Butterfly, 6, 2:19.90; 400 Individual Medley, 4, 4:39.08.
Elisa Strepenne (19) — 200 Freestyle, 4, 2:13.54; 100 Breaststroke, 1, 1:11.27; 200 Breaststroke, 1, 2:33.87.
Verity Vogel-Rigler (19) — 1000 Freestyle, 2, 11:15.53; 50 Butterfly, 1, 30.35; 500 Freestyle, 2, 5:32.85; 200 Butterfly, 3, 2:25.93.
Avy Watts (18) — 100 Individual Medley, 13, 1:20.31; 50 Butterfly, 4, 36.21; 50 Freestyle, 16, 31.55; 200 Freestyle, 12, 2:31.08; 50 Breaststroke, 8, 43.73.
Emerson Zaplatar (20) — 50 Freestyle, 3, 22.18; 100 Breaststroke, 1, 59.48; 200 Breaststroke, 2, 2:13.30; 100 Butterfly, 6, 56.07; 400 Individual Medley, 2, 4:32.34.