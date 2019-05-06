ROSEBURG -- The Douglas County Museum is pleased to present a special Mother’s Day Craft Activity on Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. for kids to make something special for Mom.
It’s a great day for dads, brothers, uncles, friends to load up those kiddos and head on down to the Douglas County Museum. Make a craft or two for Mom and then tour the wonderful exhibits at the same time. The craft activity is free with museum admission. And, also free to Museum Members who get in for free.
Museum staff and volunteers will have two different and extra special Mother’s Day craft stations set up for you to help the kids make something for that special lady in your lives. We can’t reveal what the crafts will be, as they are a secret…just in case Moms see or hear this announcement. But, rest assured they are pretty neat! And at least one of the two activities is all age friendly (toddlers welcome). We will have the craft stations available all day or as long as supplies last.
For more than 50 years, the Douglas County Museum has been collecting, preserving and exhibiting natural and cultural history items. From the snowcapped peak of Mt. Thielsen in the Cascades Mountain Range, through the Umpqua River Valley, then over the Coastal Mountain Range, to the crashing surf of the Pacific Ocean at Winchester Bay, Douglas County traverses an amazingly wide range of elevations and environments. Defined by the watershed basin of the Umpqua River system: North and South Umpqua rivers, and their merger to form the Main Umpqua, Douglas County’s ecological diversity is showcased in Oregon’s largest natural history exhibition – “The Land of the Umpqua’s”.
Located near the Douglas County Fairgrounds, the Douglas County Museum is located off I-5 Exit 123 and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additionally, the Lavola Bakken Research Library is open Tuesday-Saturday 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Please note that admission is charged: Adults $8, Seniors (55+) and Military $5, Children (5-17) $2.
For more information, call (541) 957-7007 or visit us online at: www.umpquavalleymuseums.org.