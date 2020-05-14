Updated May 14, 2020
Geisel Monument State Heritage Site, Nesika Beach
Hoffman Memorial Myrtle Grove State Wayside, Myrtle Point
Paradise Point State Park, Port Orford
Limited opening — reduction in services/facilities
Bullards Beach State Park, Bandon -- Open to limited daytime use, including picnicking and trails to beach. Boat launch remains closed. Restrooms open with limited hours. Note: facilities may close without notice
Cape Arago State Park, Coos Bay Park is open to limited day use. Restroom closed; use restroom in Sunset Bay Day-use Area. No fires.05/14/2020
Coquille Myrtle Grove State Natural Site, Gaylord (off Powers Highway) River access, picnicking and restrooms are open. Please pack out your trash.05/14/2020
Face Rock State Scenic Viewpoint, Bandon Beach access and restroom are open for limited daytime use. Note: facilities may close without notice.05/14/2020
Golden and Silver Falls State Natural Area, Coos Bay Park and trails are open to limited daytime use. Vault restroom is open. Note: facilities may close without notice.05/14/2020
Humbug Mountain State Park, Port Orford Day-use area is open for limited daytime use. Rocky Point beach access is open. Dump station is open. Restroom remains closed.05/14/2020
Pistol River State Scenic Viewpoint, Pistol River Beach access is open for limited daytime use. Please pack out trash.05/14/2020
Port Orford Heads State Park, Port Orford Park is open for limited daytime use, including trails and portable toilet.05/14/202
Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic Corridor, Brookings: Trails, viewpoints and beach access points are open. Vault toilets are open. Please pack out trash.05/14/2020
Shore Acres State Park, Coos Bay Day-use area and gardens are open to limited daytime use. Note: facilities may close without notice.05/14/2020
Sunset Bay State Park, Coos Bay Day-use area is open, including beach, beach restroom, picnicking, trails and boat launch. Note: facilities may close without notice.05/14/2020
Umpqua Lighthouse State Park, Winchester Bay: Day-use area is open, including picnicking, fishing and the Lake Marie trail. Swim beach is CLOSED. Note: Facilities may close without notice.05/14/2020
William M. Tugman State Park, Lakeside: Day-use area is open, including boat launch, picnicking and fishing. CLOSED: picnic shelter, swim beach, fishing dock and playground. Restrooms open with limited hours. Note: Facilities may close without notice.05/14/2020
Temporarily closed/no park access
Arizona Beach State Recreation Site, Ophir: This park is closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. We are preparing to resume limited day-use services soon. Please check back again 05/14/2020
Bandon State Natural Area, Bandon This park is closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. We are preparing to resume limited day-use services soon. Please check back again
Cape Blanco State Park, Sixes This park is closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. We are preparing to resume limited day-use services soon. Please check back again05/14/2020
Darlingtonia State Natural Site, Florence This park is closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. We are preparing to resume limited day-use services soon. Please check back again05/14/202
Harris Beach State Park, Brookings This park is closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. We are preparing to resume limited day-use services soon. Please check back again05/14/2020
Heceta Head Lighthouse State Scenic Viewpoint, Florence This park is closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. We are preparing to resume limited day-use services soon. Please check back again05/14/2020
Jessie M. Honeyman Memorial State Park, Florence This park is closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. We are preparing to resume limited day-use services soon. Please check back again05/14/2020
Seven Devils State Recreation SiteThis park is closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. We are preparing to resume limited day-use services soon. Please check back again05/14/2020
Umpqua State Scenic CorridorThis park is closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. We are preparing to resume limited day-use services soon. Please check back again05/14/2020
Winchuck State Recreation SiteThis park is closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. We are preparing to resume limited day-use services soon. Please check back again05/14/2020
