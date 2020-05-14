Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Updated May 14, 2020

Open

Geisel Monument State Heritage Site, Nesika Beach 

Hoffman Memorial Myrtle Grove State Wayside, Myrtle Point

Paradise Point State Park, Port Orford

Limited opening — reduction in services/facilities

Bullards Beach State Park, Bandon -- Open to limited daytime use, including picnicking and trails to beach. Boat launch remains closed. Restrooms open with limited hours. Note: facilities may close without notice

Cape Arago State Park, Coos Bay Park is open to limited day use. Restroom closed; use restroom in Sunset Bay Day-use Area. No fires.05/14/2020

Coquille Myrtle Grove State Natural Site, Gaylord (off Powers Highway) River access, picnicking and restrooms are open. Please pack out your trash.05/14/2020

Face Rock State Scenic Viewpoint, Bandon Beach access and restroom are open for limited daytime use. Note: facilities may close without notice.05/14/2020

Golden and Silver Falls State Natural Area, Coos Bay Park and trails are open to limited daytime use. Vault restroom is open. Note: facilities may close without notice.05/14/2020

Humbug Mountain State Park, Port Orford Day-use area is open for limited daytime use. Rocky Point beach access is open. Dump station is open. Restroom remains closed.05/14/2020

Pistol River State Scenic Viewpoint, Pistol River Beach access is open for limited daytime use. Please pack out trash.05/14/2020

Port Orford Heads State Park, Port Orford Park is open for limited daytime use, including trails and portable toilet.05/14/202

Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic Corridor, Brookings: Trails, viewpoints and beach access points are open. Vault toilets are open. Please pack out trash.05/14/2020

Shore Acres State Park, Coos Bay Day-use area and gardens are open to limited daytime use. Note: facilities may close without notice.05/14/2020

Sunset Bay State Park, Coos Bay Day-use area is open, including beach, beach restroom, picnicking, trails and boat launch. Note: facilities may close without notice.05/14/2020

Umpqua Lighthouse State Park, Winchester Bay: Day-use area is open, including picnicking, fishing and the Lake Marie trail. Swim beach is CLOSED. Note: Facilities may close without notice.05/14/2020

William M. Tugman State Park, Lakeside: Day-use area is open, including boat launch, picnicking and fishing. CLOSED: picnic shelter, swim beach, fishing dock and playground. Restrooms open with limited hours. Note: Facilities may close without notice.05/14/2020

Temporarily closed/no park access

Arizona Beach State Recreation Site, Ophir: This park is closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. We are preparing to resume limited day-use services soon. Please check back again 05/14/2020

Bandon State Natural Area, Bandon This park is closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. We are preparing to resume limited day-use services soon. Please check back again

Cape Blanco State Park, Sixes This park is closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. We are preparing to resume limited day-use services soon. Please check back again05/14/2020

Darlingtonia State Natural Site, Florence This park is closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. We are preparing to resume limited day-use services soon. Please check back again05/14/202

Harris Beach State Park, Brookings This park is closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. We are preparing to resume limited day-use services soon. Please check back again05/14/2020

Heceta Head Lighthouse State Scenic Viewpoint, Florence This park is closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. We are preparing to resume limited day-use services soon. Please check back again05/14/2020

Jessie M. Honeyman Memorial State Park, Florence This park is closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. We are preparing to resume limited day-use services soon. Please check back again05/14/2020

Seven Devils State Recreation SiteThis park is closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. We are preparing to resume limited day-use services soon. Please check back again05/14/2020

Umpqua State Scenic CorridorThis park is closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. We are preparing to resume limited day-use services soon. Please check back again05/14/2020

Winchuck State Recreation SiteThis park is closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. We are preparing to resume limited day-use services soon. Please check back again05/14/2020

