COOS BAY — Social distancing efforts across Oregon may be paying dividends. Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday that the latest information showed that the current measures are helping to reduce transmission of the spread of COVID-19.
“I would say we’re probably about a month away of being really confident of the trajectory,” said Brian Leon, an epidemiologist for Coos Health and Wellness. “But that is an estimate. It’s an assumption, built on an assumption — we’re certainly not extremely confident about that yet.”
Across Coos County, zero cases of coronavirus have been reported. The latest testing data shows that 201 negative tests have come in while there are 47 tests that are pending.
“The best way to look at where we are is, again, the hospital capacity in terms of critical care and seeing that we’re not capping out,” said Leon. “And seeing that we’re looking at the overall case counts in Oregon and seeing the rate of growth and it will start slowing down… We’re still climbing as far as a state in general.”
The Oregon Health Authority has reported that there have been 826 positive tests in Oregon.
Leon noted that having strict measures in place that lead to a limited spread of the disease can be a Catch-22.
“If everything works the way it is supposed to the result will be that we will have very limited transmission and the level of that transmission will not exceed healthcare capacity,” he said.
“But then some folks may point to the fact that maybe some of those preventions were not necessary to begin with. Maybe it wasn’t as big a deal as we perhaps anticipated. But I think if you look at other jurisdictions and geographies, you can see very clearly that if some of those protections hadn’t been put in place, they can be in for a pretty rough journey.”
Thursday’s Oregon Health Authority report added that if Oregonians stay on this current trajectory into May, that cases will decrease and hospitals will be able to help those in need.
The question becomes how will health officials know when it is the correct time to slow measures of social distancing.
“There is going to be a potential that things come down to almost no cases and then distancing measures are relaxed too soon the potential is going to be there that they’ll just start climbing back up again,” said Leon.
“Hopefully, as time goes on and we get better and better data and better understanding, we have a stronger grasp on all the types of roots and transmission that are the biggest offenders so to speak then we can get a better idea of what types of things.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In