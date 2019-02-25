DOUGLAS COUNTY — Douglas County has seen significant snowfall Monday in most parts of the county. The Sheriff's Office and Douglas County Government urge residents to remain home and not to drive unless absolutely necessary.
Emergency services have been extremely busy responding to incidents as a result of the weather. Additionally, the Douglas County Public Works Division has been working diligently to keep major roadways open and remove hazards.
"We are seeing an increase in accidents and downed trees due to the storm", said Sgt. Brad O'Dell.
Snow is expected to continue falling in most parts of the county throughout the evening. Lower temperatures may create additional hazards.
If driving is necessary, ensure that your vehicle is equipped for the conditions. This includes appropriate tires and vehicle capabilities. Slowing your speeds and giving yourself extra time to get to your destination is strongly encouraged.
Commissioner Tim Freeman said, "The safety of our citizens is our number one priority. We encourage you to stay in the safety of your home or delay all unnecessary travel until weather conditions improve."
The Sheriff's Office and the Public Works Division will continue to work throughout the night.