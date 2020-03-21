COOS BAY — Before the season came to a close, Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Alyssa Smokey made an impact. The pitcher for the Lakers was named NWAC athlete of the week after taking control of the preseason.
Over 46.2 innings pitched Smokey recorded 43 strikeouts, the most in the NWAC, and had a 4.05 ERA. Additionally, Smokey was batting .521 with 25 hits before the season was canceled due to coronavirus.
“Alyssa Smokey has been absolutely solid for us this season as a freshman both offensively and defensively," SWOCC head coach Megan Corriea told the NWAC. "Her mental toughness on the mound and at the plate has been a huge factor in our success this season. Really looking forward to next season and watching her continue to grow.”
The Lakers had jumped out to a fast start on the season with a 12-4 record. The offense was moving right along for SWOCC as the team had a collective .407 batting average and scored 10.6 runs per game.
