Southern Oregon University
Aug. 31 @ Sacramento State
Sept. 7 Eastern Oregon
Sept. 14 @ College of Idaho
Sept. 21 @ Montana Tech
Sept. 28 Carroll (Mont.)
Oct. 12 Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
Oct. 19 @ Eastern Oregon
Oct. 26 College of Idaho
Nov. 2 Montana Tech
Nov. 9 @ Montana State-Northern
Nov. 16 @ Montana Western
Website: www.souraiders.com
Eastern Oregon University
Aug. 31 @ College of Idaho
Sept. 7 @ Southern Oregon
Sept. 14 Montana Tech
Sept. 21 @ Portland State
Sept. 28 @ Montana Western
Oct. 12 Montana State - Northern
Oct. 19 Southern Oregon
Oct. 26 @ Montana Tech
Nov. 2 College of Idaho
Nov. 9 @ Rocky Mountain
Nov. 16 Carroll
Website: www.eousports.com
Western Oregon University
Sept. 5 @ Angelo State
Sept. 14 Texas A&M - Commerce
Sept. 21 @ Azusa Pacific
Sept. 28 @ Central Washington
Oct. 5 Simon Fraser
Oct. 12 @ Texas A&M - Kingsville
Oct. 19 Central Washington
Oct. 26 Midwestern State Texas
Nov. 2 @ Simon Fraser
Nov. 9 Azusa Pacific
Nov. 16 Eastern New Mexico State
Website: www.souwolves.com
George Fox University
Sept. 7 Redlands
Sept. 14 @ Alfred
Sept. 21 Pomona-Pitzer
Oct. 5 @ Puget Sound
Oct. 12 Pacific Lutheran
Oct. 19 @ Whitworth
Oct. 26 Pacific
Nov. 2 @ Willamette
Nov. 9 Lewis & Clark
Nov. 16 @ Linfield
Website: www.georgefox.edu
Lewis & Clark University
Sept. 14 @ Pomona-Pitzer
Sept. 21 Whittier
Oct. 5 @ Pacific Lutheran
Oct. 12 Whitworth
Oct. 19 @ Pacific
Oct. 26 Willamette
Nov. 2 @ Linfield
Nov. 9 @ George Fox
Nov. 16 Puget Sound
Website: www.lcpioneers.com
Linfield College
Sept. 14 @ Rowan
Sept. 21 @ Redlands
Oct. 5 @ Pacific
Oct. 12 Puget Sound
Oct. 19 Willamette
Oct. 26 @ Pacific Lutheran
Nov. 2 Lewis & Clark
Nov. 9 @ Whitworth
Nov. 16 George Fox
Website: www.golinfieldwildcats.com
Pacific University
Sept. 6 Chapman
Sept. 14 @ Dubuque
Sept. 21 @ Cal Lutheran
Oct. 5 Linfield
Oct. 12 @ Willamette
Oct. 19 Lewis & Clark
Oct. 26 @ George Fox
Nov. 2 Puget Sound
Nov. 9 @ Pacific Lutheran
Nov. 16 Whitworth
Website: www.goboxers.com
Willamette University
Sept. 14 @ La Verne
Sept. 21 Occidental
Sept. 28 Lewis-Clark Valley
Oct. 5 @ Whitworth
Oct. 12 Pacific
Oct. 19 @ Linfield
Oct. 26 @ Lewis & Clark
Nov. 2 George Fox
Nov. 9 @ Puget Sound
Nov. 16 Pacific Lutheran
Website: www.wubearcats.com