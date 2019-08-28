Southern Oregon University

Aug. 31 @ Sacramento State

Sept. 7 Eastern Oregon

Sept. 14 @ College of Idaho

Sept. 21 @ Montana Tech

Sept. 28 Carroll (Mont.)

Oct. 12 Rocky Mountain (Mont.)

Oct. 19 @ Eastern Oregon

Oct. 26 College of Idaho

Nov. 2 Montana Tech

Nov. 9 @ Montana State-Northern

Nov. 16 @ Montana Western

Website: www.souraiders.com

Eastern Oregon University

Aug. 31 @ College of Idaho

Sept. 7 @ Southern Oregon

Sept. 14 Montana Tech

Sept. 21 @ Portland State

Sept. 28 @ Montana Western

Oct. 12 Montana State - Northern

Oct. 19 Southern Oregon

Oct. 26 @ Montana Tech

Nov. 2 College of Idaho

Nov. 9 @ Rocky Mountain

Nov. 16 Carroll

Website: www.eousports.com

Western Oregon University

Sept. 5 @ Angelo State

Sept. 14 Texas A&M - Commerce

Sept. 21 @ Azusa Pacific

Sept. 28 @ Central Washington

Oct. 5 Simon Fraser

Oct. 12 @ Texas A&M - Kingsville

Oct. 19 Central Washington

Oct. 26 Midwestern State Texas

Nov. 2 @ Simon Fraser

Nov. 9 Azusa Pacific

Nov. 16 Eastern New Mexico State

Website: www.souwolves.com

George Fox University

Sept. 7 Redlands

Sept. 14 @ Alfred

Sept. 21 Pomona-Pitzer

Oct. 5 @ Puget Sound

Oct. 12 Pacific Lutheran

Oct. 19 @ Whitworth

Oct. 26 Pacific

Nov. 2 @ Willamette

Nov. 9 Lewis & Clark

Nov. 16 @ Linfield

Website: www.georgefox.edu

Lewis & Clark University

Sept. 14 @ Pomona-Pitzer

Sept. 21 Whittier

Oct. 5 @ Pacific Lutheran

Oct. 12 Whitworth

Oct. 19 @ Pacific

Oct. 26 Willamette

Nov. 2 @ Linfield

Nov. 9 @ George Fox

Nov. 16 Puget Sound

Website: www.lcpioneers.com

Linfield College

Sept. 14 @ Rowan

Sept. 21 @ Redlands

Oct. 5 @ Pacific

Oct. 12 Puget Sound

Oct. 19 Willamette

Oct. 26 @ Pacific Lutheran

Nov. 2 Lewis & Clark

Nov. 9 @ Whitworth

Nov. 16 George Fox

Website: www.golinfieldwildcats.com

Pacific University

Sept. 6 Chapman

Sept. 14 @ Dubuque

Sept. 21 @ Cal Lutheran

Oct. 5 Linfield

Oct. 12 @ Willamette

Oct. 19 Lewis & Clark

Oct. 26 @ George Fox

Nov. 2 Puget Sound

Nov. 9 @ Pacific Lutheran

Nov. 16 Whitworth

Website: www.goboxers.com

Willamette University

Sept. 14 @ La Verne

Sept. 21 Occidental

Sept. 28 Lewis-Clark Valley

Oct. 5 @ Whitworth

Oct. 12 Pacific

Oct. 19 @ Linfield

Oct. 26 @ Lewis & Clark

Nov. 2 George Fox

Nov. 9 @ Puget Sound

Nov. 16 Pacific Lutheran

Website: www.wubearcats.com

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags