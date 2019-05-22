<h2>All-Stars
Sky-Em League Baseball
Player of the Year: Johnathan Prescott, Junction City.
Pitcher of the Year: Will Bullock, Marist Catholic.
Coach of the Year: Tony Stavros, Junction City.
First Team
Catcher — C.J. Smith, soph, Elmira; Trevor Trout, soph, Junction City. Pitcher — Will Bullock, sr, Marist Catholic; Wyatt Sayles, sr, Cottage Grove; Billy Dotson, jr, Junction City. First Base — Sam Bell, jr, Marist Catholic. Infield — Blake Hayes, sr, Junction City; Kyle Fuller, soph, Junction City; Gavin Parker, jr, Elmira; Ryan Kirk, jr, Marist Catholic. Outfield — Hunter Vancurler, sr, Junction CIty; Johnathan Prescott, sr, Junction City; Jaxon Simmons, sr, Cottage Grove. Utility — Hunter Sharkey, jr, Cottage Grove; Jaxson Fraser, soph, Junction City.
Second Team
Catcher — Walker Humphreys, jr, Cottage Grove; KC Kimble, soph, Marist Catholic; Ezra Waterman, fr, Marshfield. Pitcher — Ezra Senterse, jr, Cottage Grove; Gabe Simington, sr, Siuslaw; Bryson Estrella, soph, Elmira. First Base — Cobyn Herbert, soph, Elmira. Infield — J.J. Anderson, jr, Marist Catholic; Jared Norhtrop, jr, Siuslaw; Dom Montiel, fr, Marshfield; Trace James, fr, Marshfield; Henry Casarez, soph, Junction City. Outfield — Ayden Wolgamott, soph, Elmira; Cooper Greene, sr, Marist Catholic; Logan Peck, jr, Marshfield. Utility — Tyler Feltz, soph, Elmira; Cameron Olson, sr, Marshfield.
Honorable Mention
Catcher — Elija Blankenship, soph, Siuslaw. Infield — Zach Stinger, jr, Siuslaw. Outfield — Blake Wigham, soph, Elmira; Gavin Sowa, jr, Cottage Grove; Tanner Gibson, jr, Junction City. Utility — Caleb Hennessee, jr, Siuslaw.
Sky-Em League Softball
Player of the Year: Abby Doerr, Marist Catholic.
Pitcher of the Year: Jenna Kister, Junction City, and Ariel Carlson, Marist Catholic.
Coach of the Year: Mike Campbell, Junction City.
First Team
Catcher — Abby Bumcrot, jr, Junction City; Abby Doerr, jr, Marist Catholic. Pitcher — Jenna Kister, jr, Junction City; Ariel Carlson, sr, Marist Catholic. Infield — Kamryn Potter, sr, Junction City; Josie Dickson, sr, Elmira; Maggie Stephenson, sr, Marist Catholic; Mariah Ohman, sr, Junction City; Cedar Ward, soph, Marshfield. Outfield — Sierra Ward, sr, Marshfield; Lindsey Stripling, sr, Junction City; Carly Grossmiller, sr, Elmira; Jessica Sargent, sr, Marist Catholic. Utility — Maranda Hanson, jr, Elmira.
Second Team
Catcher — Taylor McVey, jr, Cottage Grove; Lexie Smith, sr, Siuslaw. Pitcher — Jorney Baldwin, sr, Marshfield; Nina Aaron, jr, Siuslaw. Infield — Cheyanne White, jr, Elmira; Ashley Feltz, jr, Elmira; Brooklyn Jensen, sr, Marist Catholic; Bailey Overton, fr, Siuslaw; Jada Fuller, fr, Junction City; Dahlia Soto-Kanui, soph, Marshfield. Outfield — Sydney Collins, jr, Junction City; Courtney Haffner, soph, Elmira; Katie Drieling, sr, Marist Catholic; Lupita Figueroa, sr, Siuslaw. Utility — Sterling Williams, soph, Marshfield.
Honorable Mention
Infield — Layla Martinez, sr, Marist Catholic; Lizbeth Garcia, soph, Siuslaw; Kailey Cox, soph, Cottage Grove; Cassidy Humphrey, soph, Cottage Grove. Utility — Claire Coughran, sr, Marist Catholic.