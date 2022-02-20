#30. Gonzaga University

Location: Spokane, WA Acceptance rate: 67% Net price: $33,586 SAT range: 1110–1300 Median earnings six years after graduation: $54,100 Overall rank: #223

Chephren Sinko of Myrtle Point earned placement on the Gonzaga University president’s list for fall semester 2021. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West’s best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers over 75 fields of study, 24 master’s degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.

0
0
0
0
0

Did you enjoy the Superbowl Halftime Show?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments