MYRTLE CREEK - Detectives are investigating a shooting which took place Sunday night in the 14000-block of Old Highway 99 South.
At 8:01 PM, dispatchers received a report of a male who had been shot by a female. The male, sustained a life-threatening injury and was transferred to Mercy Medical Center by ambulance. He was later transferred to an undisclosed hospital for further care.
The Douglas County Major Crimes Team was activated and the investigation is continuing. There is no ongoing risk to the public.
No further details will be released at this time.