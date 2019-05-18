BANDON — When Mike Keiser called Bob “Shoe” Gaspar the face of the resort during a 20th-anniversary celebration for the resort, he took it as a huge honor.
“I was super embarrassed,” he said. “For him to say that about me, that was the ultimate compliment.”
Shoe has received numerous accolades during a career that has spanned more than 20 years at the resort, including being named Staffer of the Year in 2011 by Kemper Sports, which manages the resort. He said the first big compliment was his nickname.
Before the resort opened, a group from Golf Week magazine visited and Shoe recalls the editor asking his name. When he responded Bob Gaspar, the editor said, “You look like Bill Shoemaker.”
He’s been Shoe ever since.
“I was honored to bear that name,” Shoe said, adding that he was a big Shoemaker fan growing up near Santa Anita Racetrack in California.
Shoe was a retired teamster — he had worked 20 years for the United Parcel Service and another 16 years for a local carrier — and was in the Coast Guard Reserve when he heard about the development and asked if he could tag along on a local tour of the original Bandon Dunes Golf Course, which was under construction.
“We started on No. 10 and as soon as I took a step, I said, ‘Wow, I have to be a part of it,’” he said.
“I was a golfer, but that wasn’t the motivation for being here. I just thought it was going to be something special.”
Shoe offered to help Josh Lesnik, the resort’s first general manager, any way he could.
“I was probably the classic example of a gofer,” he said.
By September of 1998 after helping a number of different times in various tasks, including as caddie for visiting groups, Shoe was officially hired.
And for most of the past 20 years, he has been the first person many visitors meet.
His official title is Director of Outside Happiness, which was bestowed on him by Keiser.
It’s that job, greeting people, that keeps Shoe going. At 77, he’s past retirement age but still works at least five days a week.
“I’m basically a humble person,” he said. “I don’t like to toot my own horn. But there are people who come who expect me to be here. And there’s groups that I want to be here for.”
Plus, he said he has the blessing of his wife, Faith, and adds “I’d be a terrible retired person.”
Shoe said he initially didn’t commit to the long term at the resort, but it didn’t take long.
“I took it one year at a time,” he said. “At some point I thought, 'This is where I’m going to be’ — probably after Pacific Dunes opened up.”
By then, he knew the resort was going to be a success.
“Quite honestly, it was the people’s reaction,” he said. “People don’t just like it here. They love it here. People save up for a year just to come here.”
And Shoe loves to see them.
People can see his joy in the many pictures he posts on social media, another idea that he said came from Keiser.
“One day, he came up to me and said, “Shoe, what do you think about Twitter?’” Shoe recalled.
“You wouldn’t believe what it has grown into. I am having so much fun with it.”
People can follow along with his ratings of the daily weather by joining the 3,386 people who now follow him on Twitter at @GolfShoeBandon.
And people can expect to see his gentle smile outside the main lodge when they come to visit the resort.
“I don’t have any plans to retire,” he said. “As long as I can stay healthy, I will be here.”