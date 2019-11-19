Shirley Collard Barton
May 6, 1930 - October 18, 2019
Shirley Collard Barton passed away Oct. 18, 2019. Shirley was born in London, England on May 6, 1930 to Herbert and Marjorie (Molly) Collard. She was raised in Uxbridge, England, and graduated from Wycombe High School in 1947. She started nursing studies in London at Staines Cottage Hospital and Westminster Hospital, and continued at Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland until 1951, when she met the love of her life, Ben Barton, during a trip to Coquille. She and Ben married in Portland on Dec. 1, 1951, and they raised their family in Coquille. Shirley finished her nursing studies at SWOCC in 1976. She retired from Bay Area Hospital as a registered nurse in 1990.
Shirley and Ben were active, founding members of the Sawdust Theatre in Coquille. Shirley was also an avid bridge player, was active in the St. Christopher’s club of the Holy Name Catholic Church, sorority, the Coquille library board, and served as a church organist.
Shirley is survived by children, Kathrine, Mary, Jess (Jennelle), and John; brother Dudley (Ann) Collard; grand-children Aaron (Stacy) Harsh, Nick (Rachael Weaver) Harsh; great-grandchildren Audrey White, Amanda Ullman; and care-giver Dian Courtright. She was preceded in death by her husband Benjamin in 2008; father Herbert Collard in 1993; and mother Marjorie (Molly) Collard in 1999. The family suggests contributions to be made in Shirley’s memory to the Sawdust Theatre in Coquille, Doctors without Borders, the Coquille Historical Museum, or a food bank.