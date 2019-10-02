Oct. 4, 1956 – Sept. 25, 2019
Sherry Joy Porter (Knowlton)
A celebration of life service for Sherry Joy Porter (Knowlton), 62, of Myrtle Point, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the OSU Extension Building, 631 Alder St. in Myrtle Point.
Sherry was born Oct. 4, 1956 in McMinnville, Oregon. She passed away Sept. 25, 2019 in Portland.
Sherry resided in Coos County her entire life. Her early years were spent in the Dora/Myrtle Point area, where she attended school. She also spent time in Bandon and Port Orford, but for the last 10 years lived in Myrtle Point.
Sherry had the “TV bug," and she was very fond of watching her favorite television shows. Before getting sick, she also enjoyed going out on walks. Sherry cherished her time with her family, including her beloved Kenny, and her adopted grandchildren, Bryce, Levi and Kyle Randall. She was also a proud member/Elder of the Grand Ronde Tribe.
Sherry is survived by her sisters, Cindy Stevens and family of Grants Pass, and Roberta Vance and family of Myrtle Point; brother, Mark Knowlton of Myrtle Point; her chosen sister, Mary Randall of Myrtle Point; as well as numerous other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved Kenny; parents, Robert and Margie; and brother, Robert Luke.
Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area, 541-269-2851. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com