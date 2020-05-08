Bandon Dunes Golf Resort has harkened back to the early roots of the sport in its logo for the new Sheep Ranch course.
The course officially opens June 1, with some preview rounds for resort guests this month.
The logo was officially released this week.
The logo includes the simple letters S and R on either side of a shepherd’s crook.
Based on Scottish lore, golf began with shepherd’s passing their time by hitting stones with the rounded end of their crooks, one of the many uses for the tool by the shepherds.
“Paying homage to the beginnings of the game, the Sheep Ranch crook respects the essence of golf at its core,” the resort said in a message on social media unveiling the crook.
Sheep Ranch is the fifth 18-hole course at the resort and the second designed by the renowned team of Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, who also designed the 13-hole Bandon Preserve par-3 course.
