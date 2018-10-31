MYRTLE POINT – Earlier this month, community members and owners of Sempert’s Drug store in Myrtle Point celebrated its 86th anniversary on Oct. 11 with lots of laughter and reflection on the store’s extensive history.
Owner and retired pharmacist Larry Lenihan and his wife Rosalie talked eagerly about the store’s origins, highlighted their most memorable stories from its early days and discussed how they’ve been able to survive for so long as one of the community’s staple businesses.
It all began with a move. In 1978, Lenihan, born and raised in Iowa, relocated to Myrtle Point to start his new job as a pharmacist at Sempert’s Drug. Lenihan worked six days a week and clocked in over thousands of hours. The University of Iowa graduate showed no signs of slowing down as he intended to one day take over.
A few years later, Lenihan purchased the building from previous partners and owners Frank Henry and Dwayne Netlin in 1982. The drug store, which was originally housed out of the 1897 Myrtle Point Hotel, had maintained its steady business despite the area’s local economy slowing down.
“It was about 2 a.m. and the phone rang. I had heard sirens earlier and thought, ‘Oh, someone’s house is on fire,” Rosalie said. “I answered and it was our store. We just couldn’t believe it. We stood out there on the corner and just watched it go.”
In the summer of 1986, a fire had engulfed the historic Myrtle Point Hotel destroying the northern section of its facility which featured Sempert’s Drug store as well as neighboring business, Club Lehua.
“During that transition I had people that were nothing but supportive,” Lenihan said. “I could hardly walk down the block because every other couple of steps people would stop and ask me, ‘Hey, what’s going on with the store? What’s happening?”
While the fire was unexpected, Lenihan said he wasn’t going to give up and pushed forward by salvaging as much he could and working toward reopening its doors. After securing financing, Lenihan began the process of constructing its new location on 735 Spruce Street right off Highway 42.
“I had always wanted a new store and a better location,” Lenihan said. “The theme of our store is its personal service and small town feel. We try to approach the community in a personal way and I think people appreciate that.”
Since moving into its new location the business has expanded its services and products by providing more medical grade equipment for customers such as wheelchairs, ramps, walking aids and vehicle lifts. It also has a robotic prescription dispensing machine which automatically fills orders.
Lenihan said the store has changed along with the pharmaceutical industry, but credits much of its success on his employees and the community. The team has also grown to now include pharmacy technicians who assist in filling orders.
Michelle Petersen, the store’s pharmacist, has worked at Sempert’s Drug for about 12 years and is working with Lenihan on transitioning into the businesses’ new owner. A graduate of Oregon State University, Petersen said after working at Bay Area Hospital in the early 2000’s that she was interested in a change.
“I am a small town person for sure,” Petersen said. “I grew up in a really rural area similar to this in Northern California.”
Petersen relocated to Myrtle Point and has been gradually training to take over with Lenihan. She is hoping to buy him out steadily over the next 10 years. In the future, Petersen said she hopes to continue Lenihan and the store’s legacy of providing personal, attentive customer service.
“The customers are always first and very important,” Petersen said. “I try to answer all their questions and help people feel comfortable with their prescriptions. It’s a great venture to come and am preparing by surrounding myself with people who know things so that if you make a mistake you learn from it, do better and move on.”
In 1932, E.O. Sempert purchased the Myrtle Point location to use as his headquarters after years of operating a store in Powers in the 1920s. Pharmacist Frank Henry took over the storefront during the 1950s and later passed it down to Lenihan.
With retirement approaching, Lenihan said he plans on spending much of his time relaxing with his family and perhaps dive deeper into learning how to play the guitar.
“Michelle has done a lot of good things to improve the store,” Lenihan said. “It’s time to pass it along.”