COOS BAY — "Seasons of Home," an exhibition of paintings by Ruth Armitage, will be on display at Coos Art Museum. Armitage an artist from Oregon City, Oregon is exhibiting in the Mabel Hansen Gallery at the Museum Oct. 11 through Dec. 7, 2019. A free public opening for Seasons of Home will take place 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.
The loss of the family farm is the focus of Armitage’s current abstract work. She uses color, shape and calligraphic marks to express her connection to the land. You might see slight landscape references, but the paintings are abstracted: some are aerial views, others are based on motion, weather, emotion and intuition. She explores the connection between color and memory and her shapes are inspired by the landscape. She works in three mediums: watercolor, acrylic and oil mixed with cold wax medium.
Armitage is a past President of the Watercolor Society of Oregon and a recipient of their Outstanding Service Award. Most recently she has earned a top award in the 95th National Watercolor Society Annual Exhibition, and been included in the 149th Annual American Watercolor Society Exhibition in New York. With many exhibitions to her credit Armitage is also know as a writer, juror and art instructor.