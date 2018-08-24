<h2>Scott Poore Memorial
Aug. 17-19
South Coast Aquatic Team and Gold Coast Swim Team results, listed by swimmer, followed by age (in parentheses), events, places and times.
South Coast Aquatic Team
Clarissa Abrahamsen (8) — 25 Freestyle, 5, 36.74; 50 Backstroke, 3, 1:14.86; 25 Backstroke, 40.77; 50 Freestyle, 5, 1:27.19.
Theren Banes (8) — 25 Freestyle, 3, 26.81; 50 Backstroke, 2, 1:07.51; 25 Backstroke, 3, 29.46; 50 Freestyle, 2, 1:02.54.
Kim Busby (16) — 200 Freestyle, 7, 3:15.19; 100 Freestyle, 9, 1:24.73; 100 Backstroke, 7, 1:34.28; 100 Breaststroke, 15, 1:56.38; 100 Butterfly, 15, 1:37.71; 50 Freestyle, 20, 37.71.
Jaycee Chaplain (7) — 25 Freestyle, 7, 41.15; 50 Backstroke, 6, 1:22.11; 25 Backstroke, 5, 33.87; 50 Freestyle, 7, 1:34.37.
Jason Chase (8) — 25 Freestyle, 2, 23.67; 25 Backstroke, 2, 24.50.
Zoe Hassett (12) — 100 Individual Medley, 4, 1:20.83; 100 Breaststroke, 4, 1:35.16; 100 Freestyle, 6, 1:12.10; 50 Backstroke, 5, 38.73; 100 Butterfly, 3, 1:29.41; 50 Breaststroke, 5, 43.43; 50 Butterfly, 4, 37.24; 100 Backstroke, 6, 1:23.59; 50 Freestyle, 3, 31.26.
Katelynn Hickey (7) — 25 Freestyle, 3, 31.45; 50 Backstroke, 2, 1:13.14; 25 Backstroke, 4, 33.04; 50 Freestyle, 4, 1:10.77.
Craig Hoefs (16) — 200 Breaststroke, 1, 2:24.18; 200 Freestyle, 5, 2:17.14; 100 Freestyle, 2, 52.60; 100 Breaststroke, 1. 1:02.74; 100 Butterfly, 9, 1:09.99; 50 Freestyle, 12, 27.71.
Morgan Hoefs (13) — 200 Breaststroke, 3, 3:13.29; 100 Freestyle, 10, 1:11.42; 100 Backstroke, 7, 1:24.21; 100 Breaststroke, 7, 1:27.68; 100 Butterfly, 12, 1:30.03; 200 Backstroke, 6, 2:56.90; 50 Freestyle, 17, 33.05.
Bella Jones (15) — 200 Individual Medley, 1, 2:20.41; 200 Freestyle, 1, 2:05.98; 500 Freestyle, 1, 5:35.47; 100 Freestyle, 1, 56.96; 100 Backstroke, 2, 1:06.26; 100 Breaststroke, 2, 1:16.81; 100 Butterfly, 1, 1:01.86; 50 Freestyle, 1, 26.38.
Mavrick Macalino (14) — 200 Individual Medley, 1, 2:15.65; 200 Freestyle, 2, 2:16.80; 100 Freestyle, 2, 52.87; 100 Backstroke, 3, 1:04.16; 200 Butterfly, 1, 2:12.71; 100 Butterfly, 1, 57.15; 200 Backstroke, 3, 2:21.82; 50 Freestyle, 8, 26.11.
Maryam Qadir (12) — 100 Individual Medley, 7, 1:46.15; 100 Breaststroke, 6. 2:05.80.
Zoya Qadir (7) — 100 Freestyle, 2, 2:21.15.
Kendra Reed (12) — 100 Freestyle, 8, 1:14.25; 50 Backstroke, 12, 38.46; 100 Butterfly, 5, 1:32.18; 50 Breaststroke, 4, 43.30.
Madden Robertson (14) — 200 Breaststroke, 3, 3:47.67; 200 Freestyle, 5, 2:38.66; 100 Backstroke, 5, 1:21.10; 100 Breaststroke, 5, 1:48.56; 100 Butterfly, 14, 1:37.45; 50 Freestyle, 16, 31.75.
Morgan Ryback (8) — 100 Freestyle, 1, 2:15.97; 25 Freestyle, 2, 24.17; 50 Backstroke, 1, 59.55; 25 Backstroke, 2, 27.78; 50 Freestyle, 2, 52.71.
Isabelle Speakman (10) — 100 Individual Medley, 10, 1:48.50; 100 Breaststroke, 3, 2:00.16; 100 Backstroke, 3, 1:46.47; 50 Freestyle, 3, 42.13.
Gavyn Tatge (14) — 1650 Freestyle, 1, 17:41.70; 100 Freestyle, 1, 52.83; 100 Backstroke, 1, 59.95; 100 Breaststroke, 1, 1:12.28; 100 Butterfly, 2, 59.96; 200 Backstroke, 1, 2:08.40; 50 Freestyle, 15, 28.70.
Helen Witharm (16) — 200 Individual Medley, 4, 2:45.17; 200 Breaststroke, 4, 3:24.24; 200 Freestyle, 5, 2:35.54; 100 Butterfly, 9, 1:19.96; 200 Backstroke, 3, 2:50.89; 50 Freestyle, 5, 28.21.
Rebecca Witharm (13) — 200 Individual Medley, 2, 2:41.62; 200 Breaststroke, 4, 3:20.27; 500 Freestyle, 3, 6:33.47; 100 Freestyle, 3, 1:05.21; 100 Backstroke, 1, 1:13.40; 200 Butterfly, 2, 2:46.61; 100 Butterfly, 5, 1:12.88; 200 Backstroke, 4, 2:54.51; 50 Freestyle, 6, 28.40.
Gold Coast Swim Team
Matthew Barnts (9) — 100 Breaststroke, 9, 1:50.83; 200 Freestyle, 1, 3:14.23; 100 Freestyle, 2, 1:29.09; 50 Backstroke, 2, 48.24; 50 Breaststroke, 2, 51.31.
Avery Bartholomew (9) — 100 Freestyle, 5, 1:42.43; 50 Backstroke, 4, 54.80; 50 Breaststroke, 3, 1:00.98.
Benjamin Bartholomew (6) — 25 Freestyle, 1, 28.99; 50 Backstroke, 6, 1:12.08.
Jamison Batdorff (10) — 100 Freestyle, 5, 1:47.40; 50 Backstroke, 3, 58.48; 50 Breaststroke, 3, 1:17.19; 100 Backstroke, 3, 2:03.36; 50 Freestyle, 4, 48.10.
Jonas Batdorff (13) — 500 Freestyle, 6, 8:55.49; 100 Freestyle, 7, 1:31.81; 100 Breaststroke, 6, 1:50.64; 100 Butterfly, 15, 1:46.21; 50 Freestyle, 19, 38.26.
Nick Byers (12) — 100 Individual Medley, 4, 1:51.67; 100 Breaststroke, 5, 1:54.38; 100 Freestyle, 9, 1:38.19; 50 Backstroke, 8, 57.41; 50 Breaststroke, 6, 50.80; 50 Butterfly, 7, 1:00.61; 50 Freestyle, 8, 41.64.
Isabelle Hale (13) — 100 Freestyle, 8, 1:10.51; 100 Backstroke, 10, 1:28.70; 100 Breaststroke, 14, 1:34.77.
Kally Haynes (13) — 200 Individual Medley, 5, 2:54.14; 200 Breaststroke, 5, 3:22.04; 100 Freestyle, 9, 1:10.58; 100 Backstroke, 5, 1:20.51; 100 Breaststroke, 12, 1:31.91; 100 Butterfly, 14, 1:32.16; 200 Backstroke, 5, 2:55.38; 50 Freestyle, 18, 33.63.
Miranda Jester (9) — 100 Freestyle, 9, 1:55.45; 50 Backstroke, 8, 1:03.33; 100 Backstroke, 7, 2:12.31.
Nathan Jester (11) — 100 Freestyle, 8, 1:31.86; 50 Backstroke, 7, 48.13; 100 Backstroke, 7, 1:43.72; 50 Freestyle, 9, 54.43; 50 Freestyle, 9, 45.20.
Ethan Johnson (11) — 200 Individual Medley, 2, 3:15.65.
Ethan Kirchner (11) — 100 Breaststroke, 4, 1:48.14; 100 Freestyle, 7, 1:25.90; 50 Backstroke, 6, 43.04; 100 Butterfly, 3, 1:37.67; 50 Breaststroke, 5, 48.53; 50 Butterfly, 5, 42.30; 100 Backstroke, 6, 1:31.04; 50 Freestyle, 7, 37.58.
Paige Kirchner (14) — 200 Individual Medley, 1, 2:39.04; 100 Freestyle, 2, 1:04.48; 100 Backstroke, 2, 1:13.52; 200 Butterfly, 1, 2:44.55; 100 Breaststroke, 13, 1:32.41; 100 Butterfly, 4, 1:12.71; 200 Backstroke, 1, 2:34.48; 50 Freestyle, 9, 29.20.
Quinton Kloster (12) — 100 Individual Medley, 3, 1:26.27; 200 Freestyle, 1, 2:38.75; 100 Freestyle, 4, 1:11.98; 50 Backstroke, 4, 40.10; 50 Breaststroke, 4, 46.11; 50 Butterfly, 6, 43.33; 100 Backstroke, 4, 1:25.32; 50 Freestyle, 4, 32.84.
Zach Randle (16) — 200 Individual Medley, 5, 2:39.82; 200 Freestyle, 2, 2:13.95; 100 Freestyle, 10, 1:02.87; 100 Backstroke, 7, 1:13.71; 100 Butterfly, 11, 1:14.85; 200 Backstroke, 6, 2:34.76; 50 Freestyle, 17, 32.72.
Lily Thompson (9) — 100 Individual Medley, 1, 1:38.16; 100 Breaststroke, 1, 1:53.81; 200 Freestyle, 1, 3:17.45; 100 Freestyle, 2, 1:29.40; 50 Backstroke, 2, 47.15; 50 Breaststroke, 1, 51.28; 50 Butterfly, 1, 51.09; 100 Backstroke, 2, 1:40.98; 50 Freestyle, 1, 39.21.
Calvin Thompson-Poore (7) — 25 Freestyle, 1, 37.87; 25 Backstroke, 7, 46.42; 50 Freestyle, 3, 1:28.19.
Aina Weaver (15) — 200 Individual Medley, 15, 2:54.32; 1650 Freestyle, 1, 24:59.89; 200 Backstroke, 4, 2:59.10; 50 Freestyle, 15, 31.38.
Allison Wright (11) — 200 Individual Medley, 2, 2:44.55; 100 Freestyle, 2, 1:05.75; 100 Butterfly, 1, 1:11.71; 50 Breaststroke, 3, 40.78; 50 Butterfly, 1, 32.28; 100 Backstroke, 3, 1:19.47; 50 Freestyle, 2, 29.29.
Relays
Mixed 12-and-under 200 Medley Relay — 1. Gold Coast Swim Team (Avery Bartholomew, Lily Thompson, Allison Wright, Miranda Jester), 3:12.21; 2. Gold Coast Swim Team (Jamison Batdorff, Matthew Barnts, Ethan Kirchner, Benjamin Bartholomew), 3:39.89.
Girls 200 Medley Relay — 1. South Coast Aquatic Team (Zoe Hassett, Morgan Hoefs, Bella Jones, Rebecca Witharm), 2:14.41.
Boys 200 Medley Relay — 1. South Coast Aquatic Team (Gavyn Tatge, Craig Hoefs, Mavrick Macalino, Madden Robertson), 1:53.48.
Girls 10-and-under 200 Freestyle Relay — 2. South Coast Aquatic Team (Morgan RyBackstroke, Katelynn Hickey, Clarissa Abrahamsen, Isabelle Speakman), 4:05.99.
Mixed 12-and-under 200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Gold Coast Swim Team (Calvin Thompson-Poore, Nathan Jester, Nick Byers, Jamison Batdorff), 3:38.78.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay — 2. South Coast Aquatic Team (Helen Witharm, Rebecca Witharm, Zoe Hassett, Bella Jones), 1:55.73; 4. Gold Coast Swim Team (Aina Weaver, Kally Haynes, Allison Wright, Paige Kirchner), 2:02.23.
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay — 2. South Coast Aquatic Team (Craig Hoefs, Gavyn Tatge, Madden Robertson, Mavrick Macalino), 1:43.93; 5. Gold Coast Swim Team (Jonas Batdorff, Ethan Kirchner, Quinton Kloster, Zach Randle), 2:16.90.