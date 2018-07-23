REEDSPORT — Sunny days, a nice view and good food.
There are a lot of worse ways to spend a summer afternoon ... a lot worse.
Sports editor John Gunther reminded me that we still seemed to have a lot of restaurants in the Reedsport area that we hadn't been to yet. With that in mind, we headed north.
So which restaurants have you been to in Reedsport, John?
"Don's, Bedrocks, McDonalds, Subway and Dairy Queen."
OK, those last three really don't count as far as this column is concerned.
So that left us plenty of options for Reedsport.
With weather close to 70 degrees and a light breeze, my thoughts instantly turned to one place.
You've never been to Schooner Cafe?
"Nope."
Perfect. These are the type of days I love to go to Schooner. The days when you can soak up a little sunshine while eating on the deck and you don't have to worry about the wind blowing your napkins to Scottsburg.
They gave us a choice of dining with the umbrella up, or without one, so we decided to go with the top down and bask in the sunshine.
For those of you that have read this column for years, you know that one of my favorite desserts is made at Schooner Cafe — Criminal Chocolate. We were so full at the end of the meal, we didn't get one, but, boy did I think about it.
John had the first choice of items on the menu and decided on the Fiesta Beefeater sandwich (one that I really like).
The Beefeater is described on the menu as sliced prime roast beef on grilled sourdough bread with Monterey Jack cheese, mild green chili, roasted red bell pepper, red onion, and chipotle mayo.
John got his with the housemade German potato salad.
I know my way pretty well around Schooner's menu, having tried many of their specials and probably close to half of the sandwiches. The one thing I hadn't tried yet, the salads.
I decided on their Caesar, which is Romaine lettuce, grated parmesan cheese, red onion, egg, grilled chicken breast, and crunchy fresh toasted croutons tossed with a house Caesar dressing.
I always wonder when I order an $11 salad if I will be filled up when I'm done. As you can see from the photo, I had nothing to worry about. These really are meal-sized salads.
They also do a very good burger and I have spent several evenings sitting with a beer and a plate of their fish and chips as people out on the river finish up their day of fishing.
I can report, that at least for one hour last week that the tall ships didn't try to make their way up the Umpqua River for a battle sail — although that would have been really cool.
The Schooner Cafe is open Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with dinner specials from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Next time we're going to start with dessert.