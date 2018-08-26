Marshfield’s Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 15 at The Mill Casino-Hotel.
This year’s inductees include:
Marty Popp, a 1970 graduate who was chosen to play in the Shrine Game and also was a standout basketball player who went on to be a college athlete for Southern Oregon.
Mike Belisle and Jason Baker, who were stellar offensive linemen in the early 1990s who both went on to play college football in the Pac-12. Belisle also was a standout in track and field and in the classroom.
Ali Worthen, a track star who won three state titles in the high jump, and in 2008 also won the long jump and 300-meter hurdles for Marshfield.
Kenn Hess, a longtime high school sports writer on the South Coast and later at The Oregonian.
The state champion 2002 cheerleading team.
Coquille
The Coquille Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Sept. 22 at the Coquille Community Building.
This year’s inductees include:
Gary Carroll, who won the high jump at the 1966 state track meet and also was part of the state champion basketball team the same year, earning first-team all-tournament honors. Carroll also finished fourth in the high jump in 1965.
Craig Johnson, Richard Marineau, Craig Carlson and Harold Brice, who won the 880-yard relay in 1 minute, 32.4 seconds to help Coquille place second at the state meet behind St. Mary’s in 1966. Brice also finished second in the broad jump and sixth in the 220, while Johnson was third in the pole vault and Marineau was fifth in the 180 hurdles. Brice, Johnson and Carlson also were on the all-tournament team for basketball.
Steve Hammer, who was the state triple jump champion and part of a third-place relay in 1976 and was second in the triple jump in 1975. He also was named to the basketball all-tournament first-team in 1976, when Coquille placed third, and the second team in 1977, when the Red Devils won the title.
Michelle (McKeown) Jones, who graduated in 1988 and was a stellar volleyball and basketball player and track athlete. She won the state title in the 1,500 and was second in the 800 as a freshman and third in the 1,500 and part of a state-placing relay as a sophomore.
Monica MacQuarrie, who graduated in 1989 and was a three-sport star for the Red Devils and multi-time placer at the state track meet. She took six individual medals and also was part of three placing relays at the state meet over her career, while also playing volleyball and basketball.
North Bend
North Bend’s Hall of Fame ceremony will be held Oct. 19 at the high school.
This year’s inductees include:
Sumner Bryant, a coacher, teach and administrator from 1920 to 1922 who was the namesake of the Bryant Cup, which is still presented to the top male athlete each year at North Bend.
Steve Greif, who graduated in 1972 and was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball and later became a teacher and a coach for many years, including a long stretch as head track coach. Greif also is a historian and has written a comprehensive history of the high school.
Jennifer Mollier-Horning, who graduated in 1981 and was a middle distance runner and swimmer for the Bulldogs. She was a district champion in track and field and state placer in swimming.
Colin Wallace, who graduated in 1996 and was a standout swimmer for the Bulldogs. He set most of the individual school records.
The 2005 state champion girls basketball team that included Kellie Armstrong, Danielle Arrington, Alysha Barraza, Sarah Davison, Karrera Kruz, Ashley Brainard, Janee Brumfield, Ashley Dougherty, Heidi Fegles, Stevie Lane, Kaila Murch, Carli Lancaster, Cheyanna Ohlrich and Nina Rudd and was coached by Mike Forrester.
Siuslaw
Siuslaw High School already held its induction ceremony, which is in August each year.
This year’s inductees included:
Dwight Chapman, a 1974 state wrestling champion.
Dennis Howell, who was a first-team all-state linebacker on the first Siuslaw team to reach the playoffs, in 1963.
Jim Weber, the quarterback on that playoff team and also a basketball and baseball star, wrestler and track and field participant.
Kenon (Scanlan) Neal, who played on three state champion volleyball teams and league champion basketball teams.
Stephanie (Vavich) Henderson, who graduated in 1989.
John Condie, who graduated in 1991 and was a stellar athlete and now is a neuro-pediatric surgeon.
Trvis Knabe, who graduated in 1994 and was a stellar basketball player and track and field athlete ranked second in school history in the high jump.
Diane Conlee, who coached three Siuslaw cheer teams to state championships, and the three champion teams she coached.