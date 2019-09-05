State champions, female sports pioneers, community leaders and college athletes are among the people being honored this year with induction into their respective schools’ halls of fame.
The Coquille, North Bend and Marshfield ceremonies are coming up during football season. Siuslaw inducts its class each August.
Here is a quick look at the various people being inducted.
Coquille
Coquille will hold its annual induction ceremony and banquet at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Coquille Community Building. Tickets are $15 for individuals or $20 for couples. A table for eight is $100.
This year’s class includes:
Jess Thurman, a 1952 graduate who played and mentored under legendary coach Spike Leslie and earned a full-ride scholarship for football at Linfield College.
Ron Stein, a 1962 graduate who was a four-sport athlete for the Red Devils and is the only boy in school history to be named to the all-tournament first team for the state basketball tournament twice, in 1961 when the Red Devils placed second and 1962, when they were third.
Katie Lytle, who graduated in 1971 before girls sports were sanctioned by the Oregon School Activities Association and was the school’s volleyball and field hockey players of the year and athlete of the year while also competing in basketball, softball and track and field.
Laura Gibson, who graduated in 1997, when she was the state champion in the high jump, and also was part of a champion relay in 1996. She has gone on to have a successful singing career.
Tsianina Means, a 1993 graduate who was a standout volleyball player and track athlete as well as a champion baton twirler and went on to earn Miss Coos County, become a dancer for the Portland Trail Blazers, win the Miss Fitness America competition in 1997, host an exercise show on the ESPN networks and become an actress.
Corky Daniels, this year’s George Johnson Booster of the Year, who died this summer and was Coquille’s police chief for a quarter century and provided medical support for years for Coquille’s high school and middle school football programs while rarely missing a basketball game.
And the 1962 Coquille boys basketball team that lost the state championship game at Central 64-62 in overtime. The squad coached by Paul Greig included Ben Wallace, Dave Wood, Tim Griffin, Pat Shely, Terry King, Stormey Floten, Don Dickey, Joe Stonecypher, Ed Mecalf, John Snider, Tom Leatherwood and manager Bill Hodge.
Marshfield
Marshfield’s induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19, at The Mill Casino-Hotel. The event starts at 5 p.m. and tickets are $50 per individual.
This year’s inductees include:
Denny Baker, who graduated in 1956 and played on the 1954 and 1955 state champion football teams. He was a first-team all-state halfback and went on to play for the University of Oregon.
Tim Bullard, who graduated in 1957 and was a first-team all-state guard. He played on Marshfield’s 1955 and 1956 state champion teams and went on to play for the University of Washington, where he was part of the Huskies’ 1958 Rose Bowl club.
Bill Starnes, who graduated in 1960 and played basketball and baseball for the Pirates, but earned his highest accolades in bowling. He went on to be a national champion and two-time All-American in that sport for the University of Oregon.
Bob Chiene, who graduated in 1971 and was the Midwestern League’s basketball MVP as a senior and played in the State-Metro all-star game. He also finished second in the state tennis tournament for the Pirates and went on to play that sport for Oregon and become women’s tennis coach at the University of the Pacific.
Karen Banks, who graduated in 1972 and competed before OSAA sanctioned sports. She was part of the state champion track team in 1972 and also played volleyball and basketball. She went on to compete in three national volleyball tournaments for the University of Oregon.
Farr’s Hardware, being inducted in a new category as outstanding booster and longtime athletic supporter for Marshfield athletics.
North Bend
The Hall of Fame inductions again will be the same night as homecoming, this year on Oct. 25 when the Bulldogs host Ridgeview. The ceremony will be held before the game.
This year’s class includes:
David Haasl, who graduated in 1956 and went on to graduate from Gonzaga University and have a long career with Boeing and then as a consultant for clients including NASA and a number of government agencies. He also taught at the University of Washington. Haasl died in 2014.
Pat Craig, who graduated in 1990 and was a standout wrestler for the Bulldogs. He won both a state championship for North Bend and a Pac-10 title for the University of Oregon.
Rocky Murray, a 1991 graduate who was a stellar pitcher on a team that finished second in the state championships, falling to South Salem 7-4. Murray was the Midwestern League MVP and went on to pitch for Washington State University and get drafted by the Montreal Expos.
Denise (Green) Smith, a 2007 graduate who won eight individual state titles (four times in the backstroke) and four more titles as part of relays for North Bend’s swimming team. The Bulldogs won one state title and finished second two other times during her career. She went on to swim for Boise State University.
The 2006 and 2007 state champion boys cross country teams, which both included the group of Spenser Lynass, Trevor Berrian, Steven Garboden, Dan Flora, Sam Lynass, Zach Reichenberger and Travis Berrian. The 2007 team edged Marist by two points for the title with Spenser Lynass finishing second, Trevor Berrian third and Garboden fourth.
Siuslaw
The Vikings held their annual inductions on Aug. 9.
This year’s class includes:
Bruce Plaep, who graduated in 1972 and still holds the school record for the shot put (52 feet, 1 ½ inches) and also set the record in the discus. He was an all-league defensive tackle on a football team that reached the state semifinals and the team’s MVP in basketball.
Scott Parker, a 1983 graduate who set a school record with 1,439 rushing yards and scored 21 touchdowns in 1981, when the Vikings shared the state title with South Umpqua. He finished his career with a school record 2,523 rushing yards and also was an all-conference baseball player.
Andy Rodet, a 1992 graduate who was the state triple jump champion in 1991 and the long jump champion in 1992. He placed third in the triple jump two other years at state and was the Vikings’ starting quarterback in football and an all-league defensive back.
Caley Nordahl, who graduated in 2001 and was a standout in volleyball, basketball and track and field. She graduated as the school record holder in the triple jump and the No. 2 ranked athlete in both the high jump and 400.
Raelyn Robinson, a 2011 graduate who was state cross country champion in 2009 and the state runner-up in 2010 and an integral part of teams that finished first at state in 2008 and 2010 and second in 2009. She also was a state champion in the 1,500 in track and field and at one time held school records for 800, 1,500 and 3,000 meters.
The 1996 and 1997 state champion 4x100-meter girls relay teams of Teola (Wilkins) Hinds, Kirsten (Daniel) Holden, McKenzie (McMullen) Kramer and Alisa (Worley) Long.
The 1996 boys 4x100-meter state champion team of Jeremy Long, Tristan Hartzell, David Richmond and Matt Pearson.
The 1997 state champion 4x400 relay team of Jon Jensen, Pearson, Aaron Long and Richmond, which set a school record with its time of 3:24.25 and lifted the Vikings into a tie with La Salle for the team state title in the process.