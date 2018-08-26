School Addresses

Class 5A Midwestern League

Ashland Grizzlies: 201 S. Mountain Ave., Ashland.

Churchill Lancers: 1850 Bailey Hill Rd., Eugene

Crater Comets: 655 N. Third St., Central Point

Eagle Point Eagles: 203 N. Platt, Eagle Point

North Bend Bulldogs: 2323 Pacific Ave., North Bend

North Eugene Highlanders: 200 Silver Lane, Eugene

Springfield Millers: 875 N. 7th St., Springfield

Thurston Colts: 333 N. 58th St., Springfield

Willamette Wolverines: 1801 Echo Hollow Rd., Eugene

Football Only

Redmond Panthers: 675 SW Rimrock Way, Redmond

Ridgeview Ravens: 4555 SW Elkhorn St., Redmond

South Eugene Axe: 400 E. 19th Ave., Eugene

Class 4A Sky-Em League

Cottage Grove Lions: 1375 River Road, Cottage Grove

Elmira Falcons: 24936 Fir Grove Ln, Elmira

Junction City Tigers: 1135 West 6th, Junction City

Marist Catholic Spartans: 1900 Kinglsey Rd., Eugene

Marshfield Pirates: 972 Ingersoll Ave., Coos Bay

Siuslaw Vikings: 2975 Oak St., Florence

Class 3A Far West League

Brookings-Harbor Bruins: 629 Easy St., Brookings

Cascade Christian Challengers: 855 Chevy Way, Medford

Douglas Trojans: 1381 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston

St. Mary’s Crusaders: 816 Black Oak Dr., Medford

South Umpqua Lancers: 501 NW Chadwick Ln, Myrtle Creek

Sutherlin Bulldogs: 500 E 4th Ave., Sutherlin

Football Only

Harrisburg: 400 S. 9th St., Harrisburg

Hidden Valley: 651 Murphy Creek Rd, Grants Pass

La Pine: 51633 Coach Rd., La Pine

Pleasant Hill: 36386 Highway 58, Pleasant Hill

Santiam Christian: 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village

Class 2A Sunset Conference

Bandon Tigers: 550 9th St. SW, Bandon

Coquille Red Devils: 499 W Central Blvd, Coquille

Gold Beach Panthers: 29516 Ellensburg Ave., Gold Beach

Myrtle Point Bobcats: 717 4th St., Myrtle Point

Reedsport Brave: 2260 Longwood Dr., Reedsport

Toledo Boomers: 1800 NE Sturdevant Rd, Toledo

Waldport Irish: 3000 S. Crestline Dr., Waldport

Class 1A Skyline League

Camas Valley Hornets: 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley

Days Creek Wolves: 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, Days Creek

Elkton Elks: 739 River Dr., Elkton

Glendale Pirates: 10598 Azalea Glen Rd., Glendale

Milo Adventist Academy Mustangs: 324 Milo Dr., Days Creek

New Hope Christian Warriors: 5961 New Hope Rd., Grants Pass

North Douglas Warriors: 305 S. Main St., Drain

Pacific Pirates: 45525 Hwy 101, Port Orford

Powers Cruisers: 1 High School Hill Rd., Powers

Riddle Irish: 147 S. Main St., Riddle

Umpqua Valley Christian Monarchs: 18585 Dixonville Rd., Roseburg

Yoncalla Eagles: 292 Fifth Str., Yoncalla

Football Only (eight-man)

Bonanza Antlers: 31601 Mission St., Bonanza

Butte Falls Loggers: 625 Fir St., Butte Falls

Chiloquin Panthers: 300 Elm St., Chiloquin

Hosanna Christian Lions: 5000 Hosana Way, Klamath Falls

North Lake Cowboys: 57566 Fort Rock Rd., Silver Lake

Prospect Cougars: 160 Mill Creek Dr., Prospect

Triad Timberwolves: 2450 Summers Lane, Klamath Falls

Football Only (six-man)

Alsea Wolverines: 301 South 3rd St., Alsea

Eddyville Eagles: 1 Eddyville School Rd., Eddyville

Gilchrist Grizzlies: 201 Mountain View Dr., Gilchrist

Jewell Blue Jays: 83874 Highway 103, Seaside

McKenzie Eagles: 51187 Blue River Dr., Finn Rock

Triangle Lake Lakers: 2064 Blachly Grange Rd., Blachly

