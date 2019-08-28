School Addresses
Class 5A Midwestern League
Ashland Grizzlies: 201 S. Mountain Ave., Ashland.
Churchill Lancers: 1850 Bailey Hill Rd., Eugene
Crater Comets: 655 N. Third St., Central Point
Eagle Point Eagles: 203 N. Platt, Eagle Point
North Bend Bulldogs: 2323 Pacific Ave., North Bend
North Eugene Highlanders: 200 Silver Lane, Eugene
Springfield Millers: 875 N. 7th St., Springfield
Thurston Colts: 333 N. 58th St., Springfield
Willamette Wolverines: 1801 Echo Hollow Rd., Eugene
Football Only
Redmond Panthers: 675 SW Rimrock Way, Redmond
Ridgeview Ravens: 4555 SW Elkhorn St., Redmond
South Eugene Axe: 400 E. 19th Ave., Eugene
Class 4A Sky-Em League
Cottage Grove Lions: 1375 River Road, Cottage Grove
Elmira Falcons: 24936 Fir Grove Ln, Elmira
Junction City Tigers: 1135 West 6th, Junction City
Marist Catholic Spartans: 1900 Kinglsey Rd., Eugene
Marshfield Pirates: 972 Ingersoll Ave., Coos Bay
Siuslaw Vikings: 2975 Oak St., Florence
Class 3A Far West League
Brookings-Harbor Bruins: 629 Easy St., Brookings
Cascade Christian Challengers: 855 Chevy Way, Medford
Douglas Trojans: 1381 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston
St. Mary’s Crusaders: 816 Black Oak Dr., Medford
South Umpqua Lancers: 501 NW Chadwick Ln, Myrtle Creek
Sutherlin Bulldogs: 500 E 4th Ave., Sutherlin
Football Only
Harrisburg: 400 S. 9th St., Harrisburg
Hidden Valley: 651 Murphy Creek Rd, Grants Pass
La Pine: 51633 Coach Rd., La Pine
Pleasant Hill: 36386 Highway 58, Pleasant Hill
Santiam Christian: 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village
Class 2A Sunset Conference
Bandon Tigers: 550 9th St. SW, Bandon
Coquille Red Devils: 499 W Central Blvd, Coquille
Gold Beach Panthers: 29516 Ellensburg Ave., Gold Beach
Myrtle Point Bobcats: 717 4th St., Myrtle Point
Reedsport Brave: 2260 Longwood Dr., Reedsport
Toledo Boomers: 1800 NE Sturdevant Rd, Toledo
Waldport Irish: 3000 S. Crestline Dr., Waldport
Class 1A Skyline League
Camas Valley Hornets: 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley
Days Creek Wolves: 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, Days Creek
Elkton Elks: 739 River Dr., Elkton
Glendale Pirates: 10598 Azalea Glen Rd., Glendale
Milo Adventist Academy Mustangs: 324 Milo Dr., Days Creek
New Hope Christian Warriors: 5961 New Hope Rd., Grants Pass
North Douglas Warriors: 305 S. Main St., Drain
Pacific Pirates: 45525 Hwy 101, Port Orford
Powers Cruisers: 1 High School Hill Rd., Powers
Riddle Irish: 147 S. Main St., Riddle
Umpqua Valley Christian Monarchs: 18585 Dixonville Rd., Roseburg
Yoncalla Eagles: 292 Fifth Str., Yoncalla
Football Only (eight-man)
Bonanza Antlers: 31601 Mission St., Bonanza
Butte Falls Loggers: 625 Fir St., Butte Falls
Chiloquin Panthers: 300 Elm St., Chiloquin
Hosanna Christian Lions: 5000 Hosana Way, Klamath Falls
North Lake Cowboys: 57566 Fort Rock Rd., Silver Lake
Prospect Cougars: 160 Mill Creek Dr., Prospect
Triad Timberwolves: 2450 Summers Lane, Klamath Falls