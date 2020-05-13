Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center Quarterly Art Show
Call to Artists June 2020
LANDSCAPE AS MUSE
Works can broadly interpret the theme of Landscape as Muse to include literal scenes such as those we see around us. You may also consider landscape in more imaginative terms, as long as you adhere to the guidelines in the next paragraph.
The Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center will host a show of artworks relating to the theme of Landscape as Muse. This show runs June through September, 2020. As usual, you can be creative in your interpretation of the theme, keeping in mind that art on the hospital walls is meant to entertain and de-stress the patients, families, staff, and general visitors. It is not a venue for nudity, violence, morbidity, or as a political soapbox. Thank you for your continued positive approach to art in these shows.
Artists may enter 1-3 pieces using painting, collage, mixed media, drawing, photography or assemblage in all artistic styles: representational, abstract, impressionistic, or futuristic. All works must be able to be hung on the wall.
Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center’s Art Program continues to remain free to enter. Please consider donating to the Hospital’s Art Fund if you are able. For more information, please email Scott at foundation@southerncoos.org.
Show Calendar: Show runs June, July, August and September 2020
Reception:
No Onsite Reception. Watch for a Virtual Gallery link.
Delivery of Art:
Saturday or Sunday, May 30 or 31st , 12-4 p.m. AT ART by the SEA GALLERY instead of the hospital due to restricted access. Bring ready-to-hang art with your paperwork to the north door of Art by the Sea Gallery, 145 Fillmore SE, Bandon (next to the Station Restaurant) 12:00 - 4 p.m., or make alternative arrangements with show organizers.
Artists are strongly encouraged to wear a mask and observe social distancing practices during delivery of art.
Pick-up of Art: September 26, 2020
Artists please pick up artwork on this date, during the indicated time period. Show organizers will be on site to coordinate pickup. We ask artists to please sign your work out—don’t just take it off the wall. If artists are not able to be present to pick up their work during this time, please make arrangements with the show organizers (see contact information below).
Location: Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center, 900 11th Street SE, Bandon, OR 97411
Entry Fee: Fee not required. Donations are welcome to help support continuing shows. Please make checks payable to Southern Coos Hospital Foundation and bring when dropping off your art work.
Number of Pieces: 1 -3 pieces per artist, each must be wired and ready to hang, or matted and ready to hang.
Artwork Notes: Please deliver your artwork with the following information included:
• A list of your artwork(s) with your name, address, e-mail, title of piece, and price. Entry form for this info is below, or available at drop-off.
• AND, please make sure your name and title of the art is on the back of each piece you submit.
• If work is not for sale, include a value for insurance purposes please.
Sales Donation: At this time, the hospital does not charge a commission fee on sold paintings. However, a donation to the Foundation Art Program when there is a sale will help the program to continue.
Other Notes: We reserve the right to refuse submitted artwork due to content, presentation or space.
Images may be used for advertising and promotional purposes for this show.
Loss of or damage to artwork located in the hospital is at the artist’s expense unless deemed covered by hospital insurance policy less deductible.
The costs of producing and hanging this show are underwritten by Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center—for the benefit of the Bandon and surrounding communities: patients and families, visitors, staff, and the public.
Please contact show organizers with questions: Ava Richey 541-297-6118 or Susan 541-347-9888.
Summer Show 2020: Landscape As Muse
Entry Form: (Please fill in completely and print clearly)
Name: _________________________________________________________________
Address: _______________________________________________________________
Daytime Phone: _________________________________________________________
Email: _________________________________________________________________
Website: _______________________________________________________________
1. Title: ________________________________________________________________
Medium: _______________________ Price ________
Insurance value if painting is not for sale______ Is Painting for Sale? _______
2. Title: ________________________________________________________________
Medium: _______________________ Price ______
Insurance value if painting is not for sale______ Is Painting for Sale? ________
3. Title: ________________________________________________________________
Medium: _______________________ Price _______
Insurance value if painting is not for sale _______ Is Painting for Sale?_________
****Please be sure your artwork has your name, title, and contact number attached to the back.
Sign here to indicate that you have read, understand and agree to the guidelines in the Call to Artists.
By signing here I allow my work to be displayed in the virtual gallery show.
Artist signature: ______________________________________________ Date: ___________
*******************
#_____ of pieces checked in by curator.
#______ of pieces checked out at close of show. Picked up by whom__________________________
Title of art sold in this show _______________________Picked up by ________________________
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In