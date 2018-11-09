<h2>SCAT Open
Results for South Coast Aquatic Team and Gold Coast Swim Team, listed by swimmer, followed by events, places and times.
South Coast Aquatic Team
Clarissa Abrahamsen — 50 Free, 11, 1:19.29; 50 Back, 21, 1:16.46; 25 Free, 36.84; 25 Back, 11, 34.76.
Theren Banes — 50 Free, 1, 59.24; 50 Back, 16, 57.70; 25 Free, 2, 25.45; 25 Breast, 2, 38.83.
Gillian Baxter — 100 IM, 17, 1:25.13; 200 Free, 24, 2:59.63; 100 Free, 27, 1:17.39; 100 Back, 22, 1:35.92; 50 Breast, 12, 40.38; 50 Free, 26, 32.69; 100 Breast, 16, 1:32.30; 50 Fly, 10, 40.84.
Fernando Concha — 100 IM, 21, 1:37.08; 100 Free, 4, 1:19.64; 50 Back, 11, 43.93; 50 Breast, 27, 1:00.75.
Matias Concha — 50 Back, 14, 56.54.
Zoe Hassett — 100 IM, 12, 1:18.53; 100 Free, 8, 1:08.94; 100 Back, 5, 1:22.94; 200 Breast, 7, 3:26.42; 50 Free, 5, 30.98; 50 Back, 8, 37.91; 100 Breast, 6, 1:34.27; 100 Fly, 4, 1:29.57.
Craig Hoefs — 1000 Free, 3, 11:00.16; 200 IM, 10, 2:17.68; 100 Free, 8, 52.65; 100 Back, 16, 1:07.33; 50 Breast, 2, 28.92; 50 Free, 6, 23.66; 100 Fly, 17, 1:08.90; 500 Free, 6, 5:23.10.
Morgan Hoefs — 100 IM, 13, 1:20.27; 200 Free, 18, 2:34.32; 100 Free, 22, 1:09.92; 100 Back, 19, 1:24.15; 50 Breast, 12, 40.38; 200 Breast, 4, 3:12.43; 50 Free, 22, 31.92; 500 Free, 5, 6:41.49.
Bella Jones — 400 IM, 3, 5:05.75; 200 Free, 2, 2:06.10; 200 IM, 2, 2:17.89; 100 Free, 2, 56.26; 50 Breast, 3, 34.68; 50 Free, 2, 26.05; 50 Fly, 1, 28.23.
Mavrick Macalino — 100 IM, 15, 1:03.55; 200 Free, 4, 1:56.63; 200 IM, 12, 2:19.53; 100 Free, 19, 54.85; 50 Back, 6, 30.02; 200 Fly, 4, 2:15.83; 50 Free, 10, 24.10; 50 Fly, 5, 26.60; 100 Fly, 7, 58.29.
Mira Muth-Vu — 50 Free, 4, 59.14; 50 Back, 15, 54.98; 25 Free, 4, 20.86; 25 Back, 2, 24.05; 25 Breast, 3, 31.24.
Maya Parrish — 50 Free, 3, 48.37; 50 Back, 13, 54.48.
Zoya Qadir — 50 Back, 17, 1:03.49.
Kendra Reed — 100 IM, 14, 1:20.97; 200 Free, 19, 2:40.09; 100 Free, 11, 1:12.86; 100 back, 3, 1:19.83; 50 Fly, 5, 37.51; 50 Free, 9, 32.12; 50 Back, 6, 37.20; 100 Breast, 7, 1:34.30.
Scarlett Reese — 50 Free, 8, 1:01.31; 50 Back, 20, 1:14.51; 25 Free, 8, 29.19; 25 Back, 9, 30.43.
Morgan Ryback — 50 Free, 2, 47.90; 50 Back, 12, 54.19; 100 Back, 25, 1:51.90; 25 Fly, 4, 31.12; 25 Free, 2, 20.64; 50 Free, 31, 48.25; 25 Back, 4, 24.63; 50 Fly, 14, 1:19.14.
Circe Shafer — 100 Free, 16, 2:16.90; 50 Back, 19, 1:12.59; 50 Free, 19, 1:03.35; 50 Back, 14, 1:05.14.
Kenneth Shepherd — 100 IM, 8, 1:00.76; 200 IM, 5, 2:07.07; 100 Free, 6, 51.14; 100 Back, 9, 1:01.68; 50 Breast, 8, 33.44; 50 Free, 4, 23.02; 50 Fly, 4, 26.43; 500 Free, 2, 5:09.29.
Isabelle Speakman — 100 Free, 7, 1:33.68; 50 Fly, 7, 50.06; 50 Back, 6, 47.20; 100 Breast, 5, 1:49.93.
Isla Sturgis — 100 Free, 17, 2:25.45; 50 Back, 18, 1:12.50; 100 Back, 11, 2:26.84; 50 Free, 18, 1:00.75; 50 Back, 15, 1:06.24.
Gavyn Tatge — 100 IM, 13, 1:02.70; 200 Free, 13, 2:01.95; 50 Back, 2, 27.21; 100 Back, 6, 59.97; 50 Breast, 10, 34.45; 50 Free, 18, 24.70; 100 Breast, 13, 1:13.88; 50 Fly, 9, 26.93.
Ian Wakeling — 200 IM, 16, 2:42.02; 100 Free, 34, 1:04.21; 100 Back, 20, 1:19.70; 50 Free, 31, 28.28; 50 Fly, 12, 30.21; 100 Fly, 18, 1:08.98.
Kile Wakeling — 25 Free, 8, 34.58; 25 Back, 5, 32.94.
Rebecca Witharm — 400 IM, 4, 5:38.49; 1000 Free, 2, 13:16.71; 100 Free, 11, 1:03.70; 100 Back, 7, 1:11.91; 200 Fly, 3, 2:45.76; 50 Free, 10, 28.25; 200 Back, 3, 2:33.55; 100 Breast, 9, 1:23.92; 100 Fly, 5, 1:13.78.
Relays
9-and-under 100 Freestyle Relay — 1. SCAT (Maya Parrish, Katelynn Hickey, Clarissa Abrahamsen, Morgan Ryback), 1:37.40.
Under 13 200 Freestyle Relay — 3. SCAT (Kendra Reed, Isabelle Speakman, Circe Shafer, Zoe Hassett), 2:40.39.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay — 5. SCAT (Rebecca Witharm, Morgan Hoefs, Gillian Baxter, Bella Jones), 1:59.38. Girls 200 Medley Relay — 3. SCAT (Rebecca Witharm, Morgan Hoefs, Bella Jones, Zoe Hassett), 2:10.61;
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay — 2. SCAT (Mavrick Macalino, Craig Hoefs, Gavyn Tatge, Kenneth Shepherd), 1:34.33; 10 SCAT (Fernando Concha, Matias Concha, Theren Banes, Ian Wakeling), 2:53.64. Boys 200 Medley Relay — 3. SCAT (Gavyn Tatge, Craig Hoefs, Mavrick Macalino, Kenneth Shepherd), 1:44.21.
Gold Coast Swim Team
Ben Aley — 100 Back, 3, 2:13.78.
Eliot Aley — 100 Free, 11, 1:30.13; 100 Back, 5, 1:49.75.
Addison Allen — 100 Free, 15, 2:04.34; 100 Back, 9, 2:10.95; 50 Free, 17, 50.36; 50 Back, 13, 1:00.53.
Avery Bartholomew — 100 IM, 9, 1:51.70; 100 Free, 11, 1:39.88; 100 Back, 5, 1:50.65; 50 Fly, 12, 56.90; 50 Free, 11, 43.43; 200 Breast, 11, 2:12.76.
Benjamin Bartholomew — 50 Free, 2, 1:05.82; 50 Back, 17, 1:05.31; 25 Free, 3, 26.87; 25 Free, 4, 32.24.
Jamison Batdorff — 100 IM, 1, 1:55.75; 100 Free, 4, 1:40.41; 100 Back, 2, 1:58.91; 50 Breast, 26, 1:00.61; 50 Free, 3, 43.19; 50 Back, 2, 53.48; 100 Breast, 18, 1:03.16.
Jonas Batdorff — 100 Free, 39, 1:28.90; 100 Back, 23, 1:51.14; 50 Breast, 23, 48.81; 50 Free, 35, 36.75; 500 Free, 15, 9:09.59.
Finley Cheal — 200 IM, 1, 2:27.87; 100 Free, 1, 1:01.57; 50 Fly, 1, 30.78.
Natalie Cheal — 200 IM, 4, 2:25.88; 100 Free, 4, 58.78; 100 Back, 4, 1:07.19; 50 Breast, 6, 37.44.
Kady Cooley — 100 IM, 7, 1:13.04; 200 Free, 9, 2:17.80; 200 IM, 9, 2:35.28; 100 Free, 9, 1:03.10; 100 Back, 14, 1:16.42.
Kirra Cooley — 100 IM, 4, 1:10.73; 200 Free, 10, 2:20.10; 200 IM, 11, 2:36.20; 100 Free, 15, 1:05.10; 100 Back, 15, 1:18.11; 200 Breast, 3, 2:52.48.
Coletrayne Duren — 50 Free, 3, 1:14.07; 50 Back, 18, 1:18.69; 25 Free, 6, 32.62; 25 Back, 3, 30.12.
Tate Duren — 100 Back, 24, 2:01.11; 50 Free, 37, 51.88.
Abigail Erb — 50 Free, 14, 46.46; 50 Back, 17, 1:11.17.
Nicholas Erb — 25 Free, 9, 36.73.
Frankie Figueroa — 100 Free, 20, 55.07; 50 Breast, 14, 37.27.
Connor Fromm — 100 Free, 15, 53.68.
Macey Goodrich — 100 Breast, 11, 1:28.25; 100 Fly, 9, 1:28.86.
Kamdyn Greene — 25 Free, 4, 27.44; 25 Back, 2, 27.17.
Alvin Hatch — 200 Free, 21, 3:46.78; 50 Back, 15, 57.44; 25 Fly, 1, 28.86; 50 Breast, 29, 1:12.76.
Kally Haynes — 100 IM, 15, 1:22.36; 200 Free, 21, 2:44.21; 200 IM, 16, 2:56.08; 100 Free, 25, 1:14.93; 100 Back, 17, 1:22.96; 200 Breast, 9, 3:30.60; 50 Free, 28, 33.09; 100 Breast, 18, 1:34.43; 500 Free, 7, 7:13.10.
Anna Hutchins — 200 Free, 1, 2:00.52; 200 IM, 1, 2:17.71; 100 Free, 1, 55.95; 100 Back, 2, 1:06.53.
Paige Kirchner — 200 IM, 13, 2:40.46; 100 Free, 14, 1:03.90; 100 Back, 10, 1:14.11; 50 Free, 15, 28.82; 200 Back, 5, 2:39.36; 100 Fly, 6, 1:14.34.
Alexander Kliewer — 100 Free, 23, 56.76; 50 Fly, 4, 43.39; 200 Breast, 4, 2:26.59; 50 Free, 20, 25.12; 100 Breast, 4, 1:07.04; 500 Free, 8, 5:33.00.
Quinton Kloster — 100 Free, 3, 1:11.14; 100 Back, 1, 1:25.71; 50 Breast, 20, 45.85; 50 Free, 1, 30.98; 50 Back, 2, 38.86; 100 Breast, 3, 1:43.72.
Devyn-Cole Leep — 100 Free, 12, 1:32.20; 100 Back, 4, 1:48.46; 50 Fly, 8, 57.16; 50 Free, 8, 39.09; 50 Back, 7, 50.05; 100 Fly, 3, 2:02.15.
Kylee Sams — 50 Free, 9, 1:03.74; 25 Free, 9, 29.93; 25 Back, 10, 30.84.
Brayden Stalcup — 25 Free, 5, 29.54; 25 Free, 6, 33.67.
Gemma Steele — 25 Free, 12, 45.04; 25 Back, 12, 42.71.
Lily Thompson — 400 IM, 7:44.07; 200 Free, 25, 3:27.23; 100 IM, 6, 1:42.38; 100 Free, 8, 1:34.39; 50 Fly, 9, 51.50; 50 Back, 7, 48.92; 100 Breast, 10, 2:00.20; 500 Free, 10, 8:41.91.
Calvin Thompson-Poore — 50 Free, 4, 1:25.30; 25 Free, 7, 33.37; 25 Free, 7, 47.45.
Makenna Weatherly — 100 Free, 30, 1:19.52; 100 Back, 23, 1:37.40; 50 Breast, 23, 48.19.
Sara Weatherly — 100 Free, 31, 1:31.39; 100 Back, 24, 1:50.81.
Allison Wright — 100 IM, 9, 1:14.54; 200 Free, 13, 2:23.57; 200 IM, 2, 2:36.19; 100 Free, 4, 1:05.13; 200 Fly, 2, 2:41.35; 50 Fre, 2, 28.73; 50 Back, 1, 34.01; 100 Breast, 5, 1:30.27.
Relays
Boys 9 and under 100 Freestyle Relay — 1. Gold Coast Swim Team (Benjamin Bartholomew, Coletroyne Duren, Calvin Thompson-Poore, Alvin Hatch), 2:07.15.
Girls Under 13 200 Freestyle Relay — 5. Gold Coast Swim Team (Lily Thompson, Kylee Sams, Avery Bartholomew, Allison Wright), 3:00.39.
Boys Under 13 200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Gold Coast Swim Team (Devyn-Cole Leep, Ben Aley, Eliot Aley, Jamison Batdorff), 3:00.10.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay — 2. Gold Coast Swim Team (Kirra Cooley, Makenna Weatherly, Sara Weatherly, kally Haynes), 1:51.63; 7. Gold Coast Swim Team (Paige Kirchner, Kady Cooley, Natalie Cheal, Anna Hutchins, 2:19.48.
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay — 6. Gold Coast Swim Team (Finley Cheal, Frankie Figueroa, Alexander Kliewer, Connor Fromm), 1:42.39. Boys 200 Medley Relay — 7. Gold Coast Swim Team (Tate Duren, Quinton Kloster, Alexander Kliewer, Jonas Batdorff), 2:46.51.